Bio-Detectors And Accessories Market Expanding With $42.88 Billion at 15.8% CAGR by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Bio-Detectors And Accessories Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for bio-detectors and accessories has seen significant expansion in recent years. Its size is projected to escalate from $20.49 billion in 2024 to $23.79 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The historical growth has been driven by factors such as heightened focus on biodefense by governments, growing fears of bioterrorism, increased investment in public health surveillance, heightened demand from military and defense sectors, and increased consciousness about the outbreaks of infectious diseases.

It is predicted that the market for bio-detectors and accessories will experience swift acceleration in its expansion over the forthcoming years. The market is anticipated to reach $42.88 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The surge in its growth during the forecast period is seen as the result of increased biosurveillance infrastructure investment, civilian safety applications' growing acceptance, the escalating global risk of pandemics, heightened demands for real-time detection systems, and a rise in government grants. Noteworthy trends during the forecast period include the progression of portable biosensor technologies, pathogen identification tools' innovative improvements, AI inclusion in bio-threat detection systems, the advanced downsizing of detection gadgets, the invention of multiplexed detection platforms, and the integration with mobile and cloud-based monitoring systems.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Bio-Detectors And Accessories Market?

The escalating occurrence of infectious diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the bio-detector and accessory market. Illnesses caused by harmful microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi, that enter the body, multiply, and cause infection are referred to as infectious diseases. Rapid urbanization leading to increased population density and close human contact is the main contributor to the rise of infectious diseases, enabling the transmission of infections. Bio-detectors and accessories play a significant role in managing these diseases by providing quick and precise detection of pathogens, which allows early diagnosis, effective treatment, and containment of outbreaks. For example, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based international agency, reported in November 2023 that the world had approximately 249 million malaria cases in 2022, a rise of 5 million cases (2%) over the previous year. Consequently, the escalating occurrence of infectious diseases is becoming a major catalyst for the bio-detectors and accessories market expansion.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Bio-Detectors And Accessories Market?

Major players in the Bio-Detectors And Accessories Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Roche Diagnostics GmbH

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Smiths Detection Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Bruker Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Bio-Detectors And Accessories Industry?

Leading businesses in the bio-detectors and accessories market are concentrating on the development of innovative technology such as ultra-sensitive detection platforms. These platforms aim to augment early illness detection, increase precision in detection and facilitate real-time monitoring in crucial biodefense and healthcare scenarios. Ultra-sensitive detection platforms are cutting-edge systems and technologies capable of detecting extremely minute quantities of biological entities like proteins, DNA, or biomarkers within samples like blood, saliva, or tissue. For example, in April 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories, an American life science and clinical diagnostics firm, introduced the pioneering ultrasensitive multiplexed digital PCR assay, named the ddPLEX ESR1 Mutation Detection Kit. This kit offers the capability to detect, distinguish, and quantify absolutely seven clinically significant ESR1 mutations within a single well, boasting an analytical sensitivity as minuscule as 0.01% variant allele fraction (VAF). Crafted for use with Bio-Rad’s QX600 Droplet Digital PCR System, this kit delivers results on the same day from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in plasma or DNA extracted from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples. It comprises controls for dependable performance and utilizes advanced multiplexing for a straightforward workflow and powerful data analysis capabilities.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Bio-Detectors And Accessories Market Segments

The bio-detectors and accessories market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Instruments, Reagents And Media, Accessories And Consumables

2) By Detection: Optical, Electrochemical, Mass Spectrometry, Immunoassay

3) By Sensitivity: High, Medium, Low

4) By Application: Clinical, Defense, Food And Environmental

5) By End-Use: Point Of Care Testing, Research Laboratories, Diagnostics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: Spectrometers, PCR Instruments, Biosensors, Immunoassay Analyzers, Mass Detectors

2) By Reagents And Media: Assay Kits, Detection Reagents, Sample Preparation Reagents, Buffers And Solutions

3) By Accessories And Consumables: Microplates, Cartridges, Tubes And Vials, Filters, Calibration Standards

Which Regions Are Dominating The Bio-Detectors And Accessories Market Landscape?

In the 2024 Bio-Detectors And Accessories Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominant region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to have the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report provides coverage for multiple regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

