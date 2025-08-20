Demand for Biodegradable Hemostat Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $1.48 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biodegradable Hemostat Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Biodegradable Hemostat Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a swift expansion in the size of the biodegradable hemostat market. The market, which stands at $0.88 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $0.97 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The impressive growth during the historic period can be traced back to factors such as increased public awareness of post-operative complications, beneficial governmental policies, a rise in the number of chronic illnesses including cancer and cardiovascular disease, a surge in the number of hospitals and surgical centers, and greater investment in healthcare facilities.

In the upcoming years, the biodegradable hemostat market is projected to experience swift expansion, with predictions estimating it to reach a worth of $1.48 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be associated with factors such as the surge in global surgical procedures, a growing inclination towards biodegradable medical products, increased incidents of trauma and accidents, a rising elderly population, and burgeoning demand for minimally invasive surgeries. The forecast period is also expected to witness key trends including advancements in wound care technology, innovative developments in biodegradable materials, increasing demand for absorbable implants, enhancement in product packaging and delivery formats, and the emergence of hybrid hemostats.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Biodegradable Hemostat Market Landscape?

The escalating number of surgeries is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the biodegradable hemostat market. Surgical operations, conducted by healthcare personnel using distinct equipment to treat or remove body parts for health reasons, are on the rise amidst mounting chronic illnesses that frequently require surgical engagement for improved patient outcomes. Biodegradable hemostats present an advantage by breaking down organically within the body, thereby eliminating the necessity for removal and minimizing post-operative complications. For instance, in March 2023, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) reported that 31,057 cosmetic surgeries were performed in 2022, a 102% increase from the previous year, with women accounting for 93% of these procedures, reflecting a 101% jump compared to 2021. As such, the uptick in surgical operations is pushing the growth of the biodegradable hemostat market. A growing number of traumas and accidents, primarily due to increased traffic incidents, is also expected to significantly contribute to the biodegradable hemostat market's expansion. Traumas and mishaps can cause unexpected physical harm and often necessitate urgent medical care. An increased number of traffic-related incidents, stemming from heightened vehicle utilization and fast-paced urban development, presents riskier driving conditions. This rise in trauma cases triggers greater demand for biodegradable hemostats, that can effectively manage severe bleeding and decompose within the body, proving to be of great value in emergencies and surgeries. As per Transport Canada's May 2024 report, there was a 6.0% upswing in motor vehicle fatalities in 2022, totalling 1,931 compared to 1,821 in 2021. Similarly, serious injuries rose by 8.1%, from 8,185 in 2021 to 8,851 in 2022. Consequently, the escalating number of traumas and accidents is propelling the biodegradable hemostat market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Biodegradable Hemostat Market?

Major players in the Biodegradable Hemostat Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Medtronic Plc

• Medline Industries LP

• Becton, Dickinson and Co.

• Stryker Corporation

• Baxter International Inc.

• Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

• Samyang Holdings Corp.

• Mölnlycke Health Care AB

• GELITA Medical GmbH

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Biodegradable Hemostat Industry?

Leading enterprises in the biodegradable hemostat market are concentrating their efforts on devising innovative solutions such as plant-based cellulose matrix for rapid bleeding control and reduction of blood loss. The plant-based cellulose matrix is a natural material derived from plant fibers, which functions as a biodegradable support infrastructure and is frequently utilized in medical environments due to its safe absorption by the human body. For example, LifeScience PLUS, a medical device firm based in the United States, introduced DonorSeal in April 2024. This unique hemostatic dressing is solely comprised of plant-derived cellulose. On coming into contact with blood, DonorSeal forms a gel that effectively stops bleeding while being wholly biodegradable, absorbable, non-toxic, and pH balanced, making it safe for patients on blood thinners. It aids in maintaining a damp and calming atmosphere conducive to natural tissue repair. Removal of the dressing doesn't result in the wound reopening or sticking, thus enhancing comfort and accelerating the healing process for donor site wounds.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Biodegradable Hemostat Market

The biodegradable hemostat market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Natural Polymer-Based Hemostats, Synthetic Polymer-Based Hemostats, Composite Hemostats, Cellulose-Based Hemostats, Gelatin-Based Hemostats

2) By Formulation: Powdered Hemostats, Granular Hemostats, Liquid Hemostats, Foam Hemostats, Film Or Sheet Hemostats

3) By Application: Surgical Procedures, Trauma Procedures, Dental Procedures, Laparoscopic Procedures, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, E-Commerce Platforms, Pharmaceutical Retailers, Healthcare Supply Companies

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Natural Polymer-Based Hemostats: Collagen-Based, Chitosan-Based, Alginate-Based, Fibrin-Based, Dextran-Based

2) By Synthetic Polymer-Based Hemostats: Polyethylene Glycol (PEG)-Based, Polyurethane-Based, Polylactic Acid (PLA)-Based, Polyglycolic Acid (PGA)-Based, Polycaprolactone (PCL)-Based

3) By Composite Hemostats: Natural-Synthetic Polymer Blends, Polymer-Cellulose Composites, Polymer-Gelatin Composites, Multi-Layer Composites, Nano-Composite Hemostats

4) By Cellulose-Based Hemostats: Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (ORC), Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC), Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), Nanocellulose-Based, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC)

5) By Gelatin-Based Hemostats: Porcine Gelatin-Based, Bovine Gelatin-Based, Fish Gelatin-Based, Cross-Linked Gelatin, Modified Gelatin Formulations

Biodegradable Hemostat Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for biodegradable hemostat. The report forecasts growth for the region in the biodegradable hemostat market. The study encompassed regions globally including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

