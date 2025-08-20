Samsung Electronics and Genshin Impact Collaborate to Provide Gaming Experience at gamescom 2025

Fans immerse themselves in the dedicated Genshin Impact trial area at the Samsung booth, which features a striking, themed throne for visitors to experience. The HoYoverse booth, home to Genshin Impact's showcase, was filled with fans and visitors on the first day of gamescom.

COLOGNE, GERMANY, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kicking off today at gamescom 2025, Samsung Electronics , a global leader in technology, announced a landmark collaboration with HoYoverse to showcase its top-tier gaming devices through the immersive world of Genshin Impact . As the five-day event begins, this partnership underscores Samsung's strategic commitment to providing a premium gaming experience and expanding its presence within the global gaming community.This collaboration is a significant step in reinforcing Samsung’s position as a leader in gaming hardware, connecting its innovative technology with one of the world's most popular open-world adventure RPGs. In a major content reveal, Genshin Impact introduces the new region of Nod-Krai, part of Snezhnaya, one of the seven nations of Teyvat, the world that serves as the game's primary setting. The game is also premiering a new character trailer featuring Flins at gamescom. By working with HoYoverse, Samsung is able to directly engage with Genshin Impact’s massive and dedicated player base, offering a unique opportunity for fans to experience the game’s latest content on a range of high-performance devices. This showcase extends to Samsung’s "The World of #PlayGalaxy" off-site event, further demonstrating the company's dedication to the gaming lifestyle.To deliver on this promise of quality and immersion, Samsung is hosting a dedicated, 450-square-meter Natlan-themed (Another nation within Teyvat) trial area at its booth. Visitors can get hands-on with Genshin Impact’s latest version, including the new summer-themed map and events, on mobile, PC, and PS5 devices. This expansive space is designed to immerse players in the new region, representing the gathering of the six tribes of Natlan and featuring the Throne of the Primal Fire for fans to visit.Fans can explore Genshin Impact’s highly anticipated major annual expansion at two locations. Players interested in experiencing the current version on mobile, PC, and PS5 can visit the Samsung booth in Hall 9. Genshin Impact’s booth is located in Hall 6, C031. This synergistic partnership not only delivers an unparalleled gaming experience at gamescom but also sets a new standard for how technology and creative content can converge to delight a global community.About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, monitors, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.About Genshin ImpactGenshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world adventure RPG that brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious "Traveler," who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling. Starting from Version 5.0, Natlan, the sixth of the seven nations is open for exploration. Players can explore each nation with unique cultures and vast landscapes, meet a diverse cast of characters, master the art of element-based combat, and unveil the secrets of Teyvat. With cross-progression and Co-Op functions, players can now continue their adventure across PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox, PC, Android, and iOS alone or with friends.About gamescomgamescom, held annually at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, is the world’s largest event for computer and video games and Europe's largest business platform for the games industry. The event brings together the international gaming community and the entire games industry, with both a public-facing Entertainment Area and a business-exclusive Business Area.

Check out the “Genshin Impact: A Lantern in the Night” trailer here:

