Waterfall Retreat Launches in Zanzibar, Redefining Purpose-Driven Travel with a Sustainable Impact Model

Waterfall Retreat in Pemba Island, Zanzibar — a purpose-driven destination where travel meets real community impact.

A new hospitality concept blending travel, volunteering and a self-sustaining model that funds education and community development.

Waterfall Retreat offers more than tourism,” said Mohamed Makame. “It’s purpose-driven travel where every stay supports orphans, education, and community growth.” — Mohamed Makame

ZANZIBAR, PEMBA ISLAND, TANZANIA, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waterfall Retreat, a new purpose-driven destination located on Pemba Island, Zanzibar, has officially launched, introducing an innovative model that combines hospitality, volunteering, and long-term social impact.

At a time when global travel trends are shifting towards more meaningful and responsible experiences, Waterfall Retreat offers a compelling alternative to traditional tourism. The retreat enables guests to go beyond leisure, providing opportunities to engage directly with local community initiatives while enjoying a high-quality stay in a unique island setting.

Built on a sustainable foundation, the retreat operates using a waqf-inspired model, where hospitality revenue is reinvested into ongoing charitable initiatives, including education, water access, and community development. This structure creates a continuous cycle of impact, aligning with the growing global demand for ethical and purpose-driven travel.

Developed by the team behind Waterfall Charity, a UK-registered organisation with over a decade of experience delivering community projects across East Africa, the retreat builds on an established track record of impact while introducing a scalable, self-sustaining model for the future.

Situated on the largely untouched island of Pemba, the retreat features ocean-view accommodation, an on-site restaurant, and curated excursions designed to showcase the island’s natural beauty and cultural authenticity. Guests can also participate in optional volunteer activities, offering a deeper and more immersive travel experience.

Beyond hospitality, the retreat integrates elements of sustainable living, including an on-site organic farm that supports a farm-to-table dining experience. The wider project also includes an international school for orphans, reflecting the long-term impact this model is designed to sustain.

“Travel is evolving,” said Mohamed Makame for Waterfall Retreat. “People are no longer just looking for destinations — they are looking for experiences that have meaning. Waterfall Retreat was created to meet that demand, offering a space where guests can both unwind and contribute to something greater.”

Designed around a values-led, alcohol-free environment with halal food and dedicated prayer facilities, the retreat caters to the rising demand for Muslim-friendly travel while remaining accessible to a broader audience seeking meaningful and conscious experiences.

With the continued rise of experiential and ethical tourism, Waterfall Retreat is positioned at the forefront of a new category of travel — one that blends hospitality with long-term social good.

Waterfall Retreat is now open for bookings and welcomes individuals, families, groups, and organisations looking to combine travel with purpose.

Launch

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