Isoflavones Market Update Companies Showing Sign of Enormous Growth

Isoflavones Market AMR

Increase in prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and menopausal issues, surge in geriatric population, and rise in demand for fortified food.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isoflavones market size is generated $975.0 million in 2020, and is expected to generate $1.70 billion by 2030, registering with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and menopausal issues, surge in geriatric population, and rise in demand for fortified food due to increase in health consciousness among consumers have boosted the growth of the global isoflavones market. However, less efficiency compared to alternatives and strict regulatory requirements hinder the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in developing market and developments in technology are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.Download Sample PDF (292 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13139 The growing demand for isoflavones has resulted in increased investment in R&D to investigate new applications for isoflavones. However, government regulations in some countries, such as Europe, pose a threat to the isoflavones market growth. In the European Union, health claims involving isoflavones are subject to stringent regulations. Market players must provide scientifically proven data on the efficacy of their isoflavones products. As a result, many times, health claims for isoflavones products are rejected.Isoflavones are a type of organic compound that is related to flavonoids and act as a phytoestrogen. Soybeans, red clover, chickpeas, green peas, and alfalfa are its common sources. They are used in the production of cosmetics and various skin care products such as moisturizers and face creams. Isoflavones are also widely used in the pharmaceutical industry to treat a variety of diseases.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/isoflavones-market/purchase-options The isoflavones market is segmented on the basis of source, application, form, and region. On the basis of source, it is categorized into soy, red clover, and others. As per application, it is divided into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverages. According to form, it is fragmented into powder and liquid. Region-wise, the isoflavones market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The report offers an analysis of the global isoflavones market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding around one-third of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13139 The most important growth strategy used by the isoflavones market players is product launch, which is followed by collaboration, agreement, expansion, and acquisition. To diversify their product offerings, several isoflavones industry players have developed innovative products. Product launches are used by a variety of businesses to broaden their market reach and serve international customers.The global isoflavones industry report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Company, Cargill, DSM, Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik (BASF), Shanghai Freemen, International Flavors and Fragrances, Bio-gen Extracts, Nexira Inc., SK Bioland, Sikko Industries, Herbo Nutra, BioMax, and NutraScience Labs.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Bovine Gelatin Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bovine-gelatin-market-A13409 Low Calorie Snacks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/low-calorie-snacks-market-A11854 Nisin Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nisin-market-A06586

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.