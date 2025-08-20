Inclusion of New Stamp Theme for Year 2025

MACAU, August 20 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a new stamp theme will be included in 2025: “80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War” to be issued on 3rd September.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.