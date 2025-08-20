Submit Release
Inclusion of New Stamp Theme for Year 2025

MACAU, August 20 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a new stamp theme will be included in 2025: “80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War” to be issued on 3rd September.

