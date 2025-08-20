WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Gang Member with 24 Arrests and 16 Convictions

Other heinous criminal illegal aliens arrested included pedophiles and rapists

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Alejandro Lima-Ramirez, a 46-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico and member of the Florencia 13 Street gang.

Lima-Ramirez has a criminal history comprising of 24 arrests in California and Oregon, and 16 convictions including drug trafficking, robbery, fraud, and carrying a concealed weapon.

“This criminal illegal alien gang member with 24 arrests was allowed to terrorize American citizens because of sanctuary politicians. We will no longer allow sanctuary politicians to put American lives at risk,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem are restoring law and order to our communities. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and you will never return.”

ICE also arrested the following pedophiles and sex criminals:

Armando Isaias Bermejo, a 42-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a felony conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a minor in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Rufino Rodriguez-Calzada, a 48-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for indecent liberties with a child in Sampson County, North Carolina.

Erasto Cruz, a 56-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for sexual assault of child in San Jacinto County, Texas.

Jose Del Angel-Salazar, a 52-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for first-degree rape in Guilford County, North Carolina.

DHS encourages Americans – of any age – with a commitment to public safety, national service, and upholding the rule of law to apply to join ICE today and help DHS remove the worst of the worst from our communities: join.ice.gov.

