Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market to Exceed US $4.09 Billion by 2029, with 10.3% CAGR: The Business Research Company

Canine Atopic Dermatitis Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Canine Atopic Dermatitis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the market size for canine atopic dermatitis has witnessed rapid expansion. It is projected to increase from $2.49 billion in 2024 to $2.76 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The historical growth has been fueled by factors such as escalating pet ownership, heightened consciousness about pet wellbeing, an increasing incidence of allergic conditions in dogs, expanded veterinary healthcare spending, and a rise in the accessibility of pet insurance.

It is anticipated that the market for canine atopic dermatitis will undergo swift expansion in the years to come. The market size is projected to escalate to $4.09 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The expected growth during this period is due to the rising use of telemedicine in veterinary care, increased demand for customized treatments for pets, enhanced investment in research and development in the veterinary field, the emerging trend of treating pets like humans, and the extensive application of AI in veterinary diagnostics. Key trends for this period include the emergence of monoclonal antibody therapies, AI implementation in veterinary diagnostics, the incorporation of telemedicine for dermatological ailments, the use of wearable technology to track symptoms, progressive allergen-specific immunotherapy, and the advent of mobile applications for monitoring treatment.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market?

The canine atopic dermatitis market is projected to expand as skin allergies in dogs become more frequent. These allergies occur when dogs have anomalous immune reactions to allergens such as pollen, food, or flea bites, which can cause symptoms like itching, redness, and skin discomfort. The increase in these allergies is partially due to dogs experiencing increased exposure to pollutants and allergens in the environment, which can cause amplified immune reactions and skin sensitivity. Treatments for canine atopic dermatitis can manage these allergies, reducing inflammation and itching and preventing secondary infections, thereby enhancing the pet's comfort and skin health. As an example, in January 2024, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a US-based government agency, found that out of 7,915 dog owners, 28.7% reported that their dogs have a history of skin conditions. The occurrence of these issues rises with age, starting at 7% in puppies and increasing to 37% in older dogs. Thus, the rise in skin allergies in dogs fuels the growth of the canine atopic dermatitis market. The uptick in pet ownership is also anticipated to enhance the growth of the canine atopic dermatitis market. Pet ownership, or the act of caring for a domesticated animal such as a dog, cat, bird, among others, within a household, is on the rise. This is due to the increasing humanization of pets as they are viewed and treated as family members, fulfilling needs for companionship and emotional support. Addressing canine atopic dermatitis can significantly benefit pets, as it relieves chronic itching, reduces inflammation, promotes skin health, and improves their overall comfort and quality of life. To illustrate, the American Pet Products Association (APPA), a US-based pet product manufacturer and distributor, noted in April 2025 that 94 million US households (71%) owned a pet that year, which was an increase from 86.9 million US households (66%) in 2023-2024. Therefore, increased pet ownership propels the growth of the canine atopic dermatitis market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market?

Major players in the Canine Atopic Dermatitis Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Zoetis Inc.

• Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc.

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

• Royal Canin SAS

• Ceva Santé Animale S.A.

• Boragen

• Virbac S.A.

• Elanco Animal Health Inc.

• Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC.

What Are The Top Trends In The Canine Atopic Dermatitis Industry?

Companies heavily involved in the canine atopic dermatitis market are adopting strategies that revolve around gaining regulatory approvals. These approvals, sanctioned by health regulatory bodies, allow these firms to introduce their medical products into the global market after substantial testing for safety, efficacy, and quality. One such company is Elanco Animal Health Inc., a US pharmaceutical firm concentrating on animal health. In September 2024, they secured US FDA approval for Zenrelia, a daily oral JAK inhibitor for dogs suffering from allergic and atopic dermatitis. This endorsement has opened new paths for managing itching problems in dogs, whether chronic, acute, or seasonal. Zenrelia, taken once daily, operates by targeting the itch source and blocking allergy-induced itch pathways, interrupting the itch-scratch cycle. With Zenrelia, improvement is visible from the first dose, and there's a decrease in the chance of a rebound itch, a typical problem with dogs treated with other JAK inhibitors.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market Segments

The canine atopic dermatitis market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Glucocorticoids, Antihistamines, Immunosuppressants, Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Other Products

2) By Dog Breed: German Shepherd, Terriers, Retrievers, Other Dog Breeds

3) By Indication: Ectoparasites, Food Allergy, Allergic Skin Infections, Other Indications

4) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Topical, Injectable

5) By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Glucocorticoids: Prednisone, Prednisolone, Dexamethasone, Methylprednisolone, Hydrocortisone, Triamcinolone

2) By Antihistamines: Diphenhydramine, Hydroxyzine, Cetirizine, Loratadine, Chlorpheniramine

3) By Immunosuppressants: Cyclosporine, Tacrolimus, Azathioprine, Mycophenolate Mofetil

4) By Monoclonal Antibodies: Lokivetmab, Investigational Monoclonal Antibodies

5) By Other Products: Essential Fatty Acid Supplements, Medicated Shampoos And Sprays, Allergen-Specific Immunotherapy (ASIT), Skin Barrier Repair Creams, Nutraceuticals And Probiotics

Which Regions Are Dominating The Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market Landscape?

The Canine Atopic Dermatitis Global Market Report 2025 revealed that North America held the majority share in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the most significant growth in the future. The report includes comprehensive coverage of numerous regions namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

