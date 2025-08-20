Drug Repurposing Market to Reach USD $53.42 Billion by 2029 at 9.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Drug Repurposing Market Through 2025?

The drug repurposing market size has seen impressive growth in the past few years. Projections show that it will expand from a worth of $34.12 billion in 2024 to $37.38 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The significant growth during the historic period can be traced back to the escalating costs associated with new drug development, climbing instances of drug failures in clinical trials, a surge in the demand for accelerated drug approval, an increase in the availability of off-patent drugs, and a rise in government and academic research funding.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the drug repurposing market size over the coming years, with an anticipated growth to $53.42 billion by 2029. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) stands at 9.3%. The projected growth during this period can be credited to factors such as the rising demand for cost-effective treatment methods, escalated investment initiatives by pharmaceuticals, collaborative efforts by biotechnological firms, and growing application in sectors like oncology and neurology. Key future trends include the upgrade of computational drug discovery tools, enhanced AI and ML application in drug repurposing, inventive predictive modeling for drug efficiency, incorporation of big data analytics in drug screening and, finally, developments in identifying biomarkers.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Drug Repurposing Market?

The escalation in cases of neurodegenerative diseases is slated to energize the expansion of the market for drug repurposing. These diseases encompass conditions marked by the ongoing loss or dysfunction of neurons, culminating in their death. Factors such as heightened life expectancy lead to an uptick in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's dementia, as ageing is a key risk influence causing a slow deterioration of neuronal function. Drug repurposing aids these diseases by pinpointing existing drugs with recognized safety features that can be repurposed to combat disease processes, hastening the development of potent treatments. For example, the Alzheimer's Association, an US-based voluntary health charity, reported in March 2023 that around 6.7 million Americans aged 65 or older are battling Alzheimer's dementia. This figure is forecasted to surge to 13.8 million by 2060. Consequently, the escalating occurrence of neurodegenerative diseases is fuelling the surge of the drug repurposing market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Drug Repurposing Industry?

Major players in the Drug Repurposing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Bayer AG

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Amgen Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• UCB S.A.

• Eisai Co Ltd.

• Celltrion Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Drug Repurposing Market In The Globe?

The primary firms in the drug repurposing market are concentrating their efforts on progressing innovative technologies like AI-powered drug-protein interaction simulators to speed up the discovery of novel therapeutic applications for current drugs. These AI-powered interaction models use machine learning and artificial intelligence to anticipate the reactions between drugs and proteins within the human proteome, utilising extensive datasets for improved accuracy and reliability. For example, in July 2025, a healthcare company based in the US named Cosmos Health Inc. introduced Cloudscreen 2.0. This advanced AI platform for drug repurposing is a superior system made to handle datasets over 100 times larger than previous models, allowing a thorough examination of drug-protein interaction. By making use of data from mutagenesis and tools to inspect disordered proteins, the system focuses on ailments such as cancer, obesity, and diabetes. Furthermore, the platform also includes features like GPU-based cloud computing for expandable processing, rendering it a vital technological leap in speeding up research and development sequences for drug repurposing in multiple therapeutic fields.

What Segments Are Covered In The Drug Repurposing Market Report?

The drug repurposing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Disease-Centric, Target-Centric, Drug-Centric

2) By Drug Molecules: Biologics, Small Molecule

3) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Neurology, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Disorders

4) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Topical, Inhalation, Intramuscular

5) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Research And Academic Institutes, Contract Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Disease-Centric: Phenotypic Screening, Epidemiological Analysis, Clinical Observation-Based Repurposing

2) By Target-Centric: Protein Target Modulation, Pathway Modulation, Biomarker-Based Targeting

3) By Drug-Centric: Off-Target Activity Identification, Structure-Based Drug Repositioning, Adverse Effect-Based Repurposing

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Drug Repurposing Market By 2025?

In the Drug Repurposing Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the dominant region for the previous year, 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report provides coverage for the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

