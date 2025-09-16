AlphaX and Hatcher+ Launch Powered Deal Scoring and Automated Due Diligence Service For Venture Investors

Hatcher+ Blog / AlphaX and Hatcher+ Launch Hatcher+AlphaX – the World's Most Advanced Deal Scoring and Due Diligence

Two companies backed by billionaire Taizo Son, AlphaX and Hatcher+, are launching Hatcher+AlphaX - an AI-powered deal scoring and due diligence service for VCs

SINGAPORE, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher Plus Pte Ltd (Hatcher+), developer of Hatcher FAAST, an integrated technology marketplace for asset owners, fund managers, and fund administrators, announced today a partnership with AlphaX Technologies Inc (AlphaX), a leading developer of AI-powered investment agents and due diligence technologies, to launch Hatcher+AlphaX – a due diligence AI analysis platform designed to enable real time AI-powered deal scoring and analysis, and automated due diligence report creation.“Research by Hatcher+ shows that AI-assisted diligence and deal-scoring can create significantly better outcomes for venture investors than manual processes alone. We are thrilled to offer venture investors access to the Hatcher+AlphaX advanced predictive analytics and due diligence services – the combination of over ten years of work by our development teams,” said John Sharp, Managing Partner of Hatcher+.For Mike Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of AlphaX, the offering is coming at a much-needed time for the venture industry."Today’s generation of venture investors are seeking to evolve the investment model beyond the manual, smaller-scale portfolio models of past decades, towards power law-based economies of scale, backed by generative AI and machine learning-based modelling and AI-assisted scoring.”“The combination of AlphaX’s powerful due diligence analysis capabilities and Hatcher’s proven deal scoring and power-law based portfolio models will provide the next generation of investors with the technologies they need to evolve their processes and continue to provide returns to their LPs," said Mr Kim.With respect to testing of the predictive analytics models shipping with Hatcher+AlphaX, in addition to the Hatcher+ H2 Fund, which has reported positive results from its machine learning-generated portfolio model, over the past two years, over 40,000 venture-backed startups have been continuously scored using the Hatcher+ predictive analytics. Valuation uplift and downshift correlations were noted for the top and bottom-scoring cohorts, along with additional strong correlations relating to follow-on and exit outcomes.For more information, including access to white papers, research data, and the API sandbox, please visit https://research.alphax.inc/ About AlphaXFounded by Mike Kim, Brian de Heus and serial entrepreneur Taizo Son, with the support of The Edgeof, parent company of SBVA (formerly Softbank Ventures Asia), AlphaX utilizes quantitative and generative AI algorithms along with years of expertise from private and public markets to build highly-sophisticated, venture investment automations including due diligence reports. Currently, AlphaX’s platforms have been deployed to several major VCs in Asia Pacific region. For more information, please visit https://research.alphax.inc/ About Hatcher PlusFounded in 2016 and backed by Mistetoe, the family office of billionaire investor Taizo Son, Hatcher Plus ("Hatcher+") combines AI, machine learning, legaltech, business process automation, and global partnerships with leading service providers to enable fast and efficient creation of investment vehicles, asset and portfolio management, AI-powered deal scoring, and automated back office management for venture investors. For more information, please visit https://hq.hatcher.com

