From Setbacks to Comebacks: Global Reinvention Coach Expands Reach to Asia-Pacific

Bestselling author Lorna Blake and Youtube creator brings a message of reinvention to Asia-Pacific audiences after successful Jamaican media tour.

I believe it’s never too late to start over, says Blake. Reinvention is possible at any age. I’m excited to connect with women across Asia-Pacific who are ready to begin again.” — Lorna Blake

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling Author & YouTube Creator Lorna Blake Brings Message of Courage and Renewal to Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and Beyond

Following a successful media tour in Jamaica, including appearances on top national programs such as CVM News and TVJ’s , reinvention coach and bestselling author Lorna Blake is expanding her global message to the Asia-Pacific region. With a vibrant platform that empowers women 40+ to embrace transformation, Blake is preparing to bring her story and expertise to Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and other English-speaking communities across Asia-Pacific.

Blake, a Jamaican-born Canadian and American citizen, is no stranger to reinvention. Now based in Asia, her journey spans from working as a social worker in Canada, to teaching English in South Korea, to becoming a life and leadership coach, speaker, investor, and now the creator of The Reinvented Life with Lorna YouTube channel. Her bestselling book, Born to Rise: A Journey from Setbacks to Comebacks and Lessons Learned, has inspired readers worldwide and cemented her as a voice of resilience and renewal.

“I believe it’s never too late to start over,” says Blake. “Whether it’s moving to a new country, starting a new career, or rediscovering your purpose, reinvention is possible at any age. I’m excited to connect with women across Asia-Pacific who are ready to begin again.”

The timing is no coincidence. As conversations about midlife transitions and reinvention grow louder worldwide, Blake sees the Asia-Pacific region as an important hub for women who want to pursue new opportunities, challenge societal expectations, and embrace global living.

Through her speaking engagements, media appearances, and online platforms, Blake shares powerful personal stories and practical tools for transformation. Her YouTube community has quickly become a gathering place for women seeking inspiration and guidance on topics like career change, travel, spiritual growth, and second chances after 40.

With fresh momentum from her Jamaican media appearances, Blake is now booking keynote talks, workshops, podcast interviews, and media features across Asia-Pacific. She is also inviting collaborations with organizations and communities aligned with women’s empowerment, leadership, and lifelong growth.

About Lorna Blake

Lorna Blake is a Jamaican-born Canadian and American reinvention coach, international speaker, bestselling author, and creator of The Reinvented Life with Lorna YouTube channel. Having reinvented her own life multiple times across countries and careers, she now inspires women worldwide to embrace their next chapter with courage and joy. Her mission is simple: to prove that it’s never too late to begin again.

For Media Inquiries, Speaking Engagements, or Bookings:

📧 LornaBlake1@gmail.com

🌐 YouTube: The Reinvented Life with Lorna (https://www.youtube.com/@reinventwithlorna)

It's Not Too Late To Start Over - Lorna Blake on Reinvention after 40

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.