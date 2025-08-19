Governor Abbott Signs Life Of The Mother Act In Austin

TEXAS, August 19 - August 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today ceremonially signed Senate Bill 31 and Senate Bill 33 into law to protect the lives of Texas mothers and children during a bill signing ceremony at the Texas Capitol.

"In Texas, we support mothers and their children," said Governor Abbott. "This session, the Texas Legislature worked together to pass the Life of the Mother Act to protect both mothers and babies while giving medical professionals the legal security and clinical clarity they desire. I am also proud to sign a law to ban taxpayer dollars from funding abortions. Texas is a pro-life and pro-family state. With these laws, we will stay that way."

The Governor was joined at the signing ceremony by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Senators Donna Campbell, Bryan Hughes, and Lois Kolkhorst; Representatives Keith Bell, David Cook, Caroline Harris-Davila, Stan Gerdes, Charlie Geren, Hillary Hickland, Candy Noble, Angelia Orr, Keresa Richardson, John Smithee, and Cody Vasut; and other pro-life champions.

Watch the Governor's full bill signing ceremony here.

Senate Bill 31 (Hughes/Geren) known as the Life of the Mother Act, protects pregnant women by ensuring healthcare providers administer treatment to a woman who has a life-threating physical or medical emergency that places her at risk of death or serious injury. It clarifies and standardizes existing statutes related to medical emergency exceptions to abortion prohibitions, providing healthcare professionals with additional clarity around Texas' pro-life laws.

Senate Bill 33 (Campbell/Noble) prohibits Texas governmental entities from financially or logistically supporting abortions, including entering into contracts with abortion providers or with entities that assist individuals in obtaining abortions.