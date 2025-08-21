Ethan Stock Expands Local Sports Access With Free Football Clinic and Scholarships

MAMARONECK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mamaroneck High School student Ethan Stock is expanding access to recreational football with “MYFL Rookie Day,” a free clinic and scholarship initiative for local kids who might otherwise lack the resources to participate in organized sports. The event, held in partnership with the Mamaroneck Youth Football League (MYFL), gave kids the opportunity to learn basic flag football skills, play in non-competitive games, and build confidence alongside high school varsity players and coaches.

Inspired by his own experiences, Stock designed MYFL Rookie Day to encourage youth engagement in the sport. “I’ve been lucky to play football since Kindergarten,” said Stock. “It has taught me discipline, teamwork, and leadership skills that will carry on into so many aspects of my future. Every child deserves that chance, regardless of financial situation.”

In December of 2024, Stock began planning the event. He created promotional flyers, partnered with local school social workers for outreach, and recruited teammates and his varsity head Coach, Anthony Vitti, to volunteer at the clinic. He also collaborated with MYFL commissioners to use their field space and secure a scholarship agreement, offering every clinic attendee free participation in the local flag football league.

Stock and his team hosted their first MYFL Rookie Day on March 23, providing a supportive space for 25 children to build confidence, teamwork, and sportsmanship through flag football. Ten of the participants proceeded to join the local youth league through the Rookie Day scholarships.

“Team sports offer far more than just physical activity,” said coach Vitti. “Ethan created real opportunities for mentorship, structure, and belonging. By removing the ‘pay to play’ barriers, he provided opportunities for growth, connection, and even future educational or professional paths.”

Beyond the scholarships, the event sparked a rising interest in the sport among girls. The excitement from Rookie Day, combined with the recent launch of a varsity girls flag football team at the high school, led Stock to create and coach the area’s first all-girls youth flag football team.

Tiffany Smith, MYFL League Commissioner, applauded Stock’s efforts: “Ethan Stock brings heart and hustle to the field, coaching our first all-girls flag football team and crushing it. He turned rookies into teammates and taught elementary school kids that flag football is more than a game—it’s about teamwork, effort, and having fun every play.”

Stock plans to return as coach of the girls' youth team this season and looks forward to growing the program’s impact.

About Ethan Stock

Ethan Stock, a rising senior at Mamaroneck High School, is a member of the Varsity Football team and head coach of a local all-girls youth flag football team. He hopes to earn his MBA and pursue a career in finance after college.

