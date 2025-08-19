H.R. 2250, National Landslide Preparedness Act Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R. 2250 would amend and reauthorize programs established under the National Landslide Preparedness Act. The bill would authorize the appropriation of the following amounts:

$37 million annually from 2025 through 2030 for the National Landslide Hazards Reduction Program. The authorization for the program expired in 2024. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration allocated roughly $14 million for the program in 2024.

$40 million annually from 2025 through 2030 for the 3D Elevation Program, a USGS program to acquire high-resolution 3‑dimensional elevation data. The authorization for the program expired at the end of 2024. No funds were allocated for the program in that year.

CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted near the end of 2025 and that the specified amounts will be provided each year. Based on historical spending patterns for the programs, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $397 million over the 2025-2030 period and $58 million after 2030.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 300 (natural resources and environment).

Table 1. Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 2250 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025-2030 National Landslide Hazards Reduction Program Authorization 37 37 37 37 37 37 222 Estimated Outlays 5 44 33 35 36 36 189 3D Elevation Program Authorization 40 40 40 40 40 40 240 Estimated Outlays 6 42 40 40 40 40 208 Total Changes Authorization 77 77 77 77 77 77 462 Estimated Outlays 11 86 73 75 76 76 397

On July 31, 2025, CBO transmitted a revised cost estimate for S. 1626, the National Landslide Preparedness Act Reauthorization Act of 2025, as ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on May 21, 2025. The two bills differ in the programs they would authorize, the amounts authorized for the programs, and the period of those authorizations. The estimates reflect those differences.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aurora Swanson. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.