Maine and Massachusetts Agriculture Commissioners Build Cross-Border Ties in Prince Edward Island

August 19, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA, MAINE - Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) Commissioner Amanda Beal, DACF Director of Policy & Community Engagement Emily Horton, and Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner Ashley Randle traveled to Prince Edward Island last week to meet with Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson and other provincial leaders, reinforcing the strong partnership between New England and Canada's Maritimes.

The visit highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Northeast U.S. and Canadian provinces while showcasing PEI's innovative agricultural and food enterprises.

Commissioners Beal and Randle toured several operations, including The Handpie Company, a creative food manufacturing facility; Fromagerie PEI, an artisanal cheese dairy; and a seed potato farm in partnership with the PEI Potato Board. The delegation exchanged ideas on sustainable agricultural practices with direct relevance to farming communities in Maine and across New England.

"This visit underscored the value of cross-border collaboration and sharing ideas to strengthen agriculture and our food systems," said Commissioner Beal. "By learning from one another, we can best support our farmers and ensure the resilience of our region's natural resource economies."

The visit also included a breakfast hosted by the Honorable Rob Lantz, Premier of PEI, during the island's Heritage Days celebration. The Commissioners met with additional provincial leaders, including Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action Gilles Arsenault and Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sports and Culture Zack Bell, to discuss shared challenges and opportunities related to climate resilience, economic development, and agricultural innovation.

Maine has long prioritized strong relationships with Canadian provinces, reflecting the economic, cultural, and family ties that connect the region. Earlier this summer, Governor Janet Mills led a trade and cultural mission to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, reinforcing the state's commitment to collaboration on shared challenges and economic opportunities. Commissioner Beal's visit to PEI further underscores this administration-wide priority of cross-border partnerships that benefit communities on both sides of the border.

Related Documents

DACF Director of Policy & Community Engagement Emily Horton, PEI Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson, The Handpie Company Owner and Chef Sarah Bennetto O'Brien, DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal, and MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle.

PEI Federation of Agriculture Executive Director Donald Kilorn, DACF Director of Policy & Community Engagement Emily Horton, MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle, PEI farmer Keisha Rose, DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal, PEI farmer Lori Robinson, and PEI Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson.

PEI Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson. DACF Director of Policy & Community Engagement Emily Horton, Fromagerie PEI Founder Mathieu Gallant, DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal, and MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle.