Traffic Advisory: Marine Week At The Boston Common

The Boston Marine Week, happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions to streets abutting the Boston Common.

People attending Boston Marine Week events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Marine Week, Boston Common – Wednesday, August 20, 2025 to Sunday, August 24, 2025

Marine Week in Boston will be taking place in the Boston Common from Wednesday, August 20, 2025 through Sunday, August 24, 2025. Part of the event will involve large propeller driven aircraft to land on that Wednesday and then depart on that Sunday. These larger aircraft will most likely create a large debris field and in the interest of minimizing property damage, the Boston Transportation Department will establish a temporary parking restriction during the landing and taking off of the larger aircraft.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the days affected on the following streets: