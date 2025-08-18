Governor’s Office to Hold Judicial Interviews for the Mohave County Superior Court

Phoenix, AZ - Governor Katie Hobbs announced today that members of her office will interview applicants for a judicial appointment to the newly created Eighth Judicial Division of the Superior Court in Mohave County.

Interviews will take place Friday, August 22, 2025 at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 700 W. Beale Street, Kingman, AZ 86401.

Jeffrey B. Haws will be interviewed at 11:10 AM.

Phillip R. Delgado will be interviewed at 11:30 AM.

Douglas R. Camacho will be interviewed at 11:50 AM.

Michele M. Burris Holden will be interviewed at 1:10 PM

Deborah A. Liverence will be interviewed at 1:30 PM.

All interviews are open to the public, and will be preceded by a public comment period for members of the public to comment on the judicial applicants at 10:10 AM.

Additionally, the public may send written comments to [email protected]. Members of the public may view the candidates’ application at https://bc.azgovernor.gov/. Comments must be received no later than August 27, 2025 for consideration.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted on January 6, 2025 to petition Governor Hobbs to add an eighth division to the Superior Court in Mohave County pursuant to Article VI, Section 10 of the Arizona Constitution and A.R.S. § 12-121. Governor Hobbs approved that request on March 6, and the new division became effective July 1.

Under Arizona’s Constitution, Superior Court judges in counties with a population of less than 250,000 people are elected by the voters. However, vacancies created by the establishment of a new division or by the retirement or resignation of a judge are filled by gubernatorial appointment until the next general election.