STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER SID MILLER APPLAUDING FEDERAL ACTION TO FIGHT NEW WORLD SCREWWORM

"The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has issued a declaration enabling the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for animal drugs targeting infestations caused by the New World Screwworm. This measure focuses solely on animal health and offers the decisive, results-oriented action that farmers and ranchers need to protect their livestock, livelihoods, and the country's food supply.

I commend the swift response by the Trump Administration and HHS in allowing the FDA to equip veterinarians and producers with essential tools to combat this harmful pest and save animals’ lives. Kudos to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary for taking a stand to support American agriculture, ensure animal health, and strengthen our rural economy.”