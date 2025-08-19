Aria Reserve Sets Record Timeline as First Residential Tower Delivered in Edgewater’s New Era

North Tower tops off at Aria Reserve Miami, marking a milestone in the waterfront rise of its iconic twin residential towers

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aria Reserve is setting a new benchmark in Miami’s real estate landscape. With a record construction timeline, it became the first residential high-rise to launch and deliver in Edgewater following the uncertainty of the post-pandemic era.And also today, Melo Group proudly announces the structural topping off Aria Reserve Miami ’s North Tower, the second of two iconic waterfront buildings rising along the tranquil shores of Biscayne Bay. With vertical construction now complete, the North Tower is actively advancing toward delivery, bringing the full vision of elevated bayfront living.Meanwhile, Aria Reserve’s South Tower has achieved its Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) and is entering the closing phase—marking it as not only the first completed residential tower in Miami’s post-pandemic development cycle, but also the only one to reach this milestone to date.“This milestone reflects the strength of our commitment to excellence and our team’s extraordinary focus,” said Martin Melo, Co-Principal of The Melo Group. “As developers deeply rooted in Miami, we see Aria Reserve as a symbol of what’s possible when design, vision, and community come together.”The North Tower mirrors the sophistication and spaciousness of its sister tower, offering impeccably designed residences with uninterrupted bay views.“As Aria Reserve nears completion, we’re not just topping off a building—we’re reinforcing a legacy,” added Carlos Melo, Co-Principal of The Melo Group.Aria Reserve is a landmark project by Melo Group, one of South Florida’s most prominent developers, with a portfolio of more than 8,000 residential units delivered throughout Greater Downtown Miami. Together, the North and South Towers embody a new standard of architectural excellence and refined waterfront living in the heart of Edgewater.Learn more at www.themelogroup.com

