Possible Measles Exposures in Wisconsin from Out-of-State Traveler

For Immediate Release August 19, 2025 Contact DHS Media, 608-266-1683

DHS sharing public locations, asking residents to watch for symptoms and check their vaccine status

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), in coordination with the St. Croix County and Rock County Health Departments, is working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to measles from an out-of-state traveler who visited Wisconsin. These exposures to measles are not related to cases previously confirmed in our state. As of August 19, 2025, nine cases of measles have been confirmed in Wisconsin.

The investigation has identified two public locations and times where people may have been exposed:

Flying J Travel Center #470, 1191 70th Ave. Roberts, WI on Monday, August 4, 2025, between 7:15 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Pilot Travel Center #289, 3001 Milwaukee Road, Beloit, WI on Monday, August 4, 2025, between 11:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

People at these locations during the dates and times listed should check their immunization status as soon as possible to see if they received the measles (MMR) vaccine. Wisconsinites can find their immunization records using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR). Instructions are available in English, Spanish, and Hmong. Anyone who is unable to access their records can contact their doctor's office or local health department.

As measles cases continue to be reported throughout the country, travel-related exposures may become more common. Staying up to date on the MMR vaccine is the best way to stay protected from measles. In general, people born before 1957 are considered immune. All other adults without laboratory evidence of immunity should have at least one dose of measles-containing vaccine, and children should have two doses. Find more information about who should get a measles vaccine on the DHS measles webpage.

The MMR vaccine is available at area doctor's offices or clinics, local health departments, and some local pharmacies. Those without health insurance, or whose insurance may not cover vaccines, may be able to get help from the Vaccines for Children and Vaccines for Adults programs.

Symptoms of measles generally start 10-21 days after exposure. Anyone who was exposed to measles on August 4, 2025, would expect symptoms to start between August 14-25, 2025. Symptoms of measles include:

Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104 F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis ("pink eye")

A red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin

Anyone who develops any symptoms of measles should stay home from work, school, or shopping, and avoid public transportation. They should also call their doctor's office or clinic before their appointment so staff can take precautions to ensure other patients are not exposed to the virus.

Get more information about the disease on the DHS measles webpage. Additional information about this investigation will be released as necessary and shared on the DHS Outbreak and Investigations webpage.