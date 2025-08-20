Gratitude Techniques Found to Rewire the Brain and Boost Mental Health, Inspire Malibu Reports

Three Friends Laughing Together

Research shows gratitude practices can activate positive brain activity, reduce anxiety, and support long-term addiction recovery.

Gratitude is more than a mindset—it rewires the brain to build resilience, reduce stress, and support recovery.” — Anastasia Sarkar

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspire Malibu, a nationally recognized leader in evidence-based addiction treatment and mental health care, has released new insights into how gratitude practices can positively rewire the brain, improve mood, and support long-term wellness.Studies show that simple gratitude techniques —such as journaling, mindfulness, or writing gratitude letters—stimulate areas of the brain linked to reward, empathy, and resilience. These changes in positive brain activity can help lower stress, reduce depression, and promote sustainable recovery from addiction.“At Inspire Malibu, we know recovery is about more than abstinence—it’s about building a healthier, more fulfilling life,” said Anastasia Sarkar, CEO of Inspire Malibu. “Incorporating practical tools like gratitude exercises strengthens emotional well-being and empowers our clients in their addiction recovery journey.”Neuroscience research confirms that gratitude activates the medial prefrontal cortex, a region associated with positive thinking and long-term emotional regulation. Inspire Malibu integrates these findings into its holistic treatment philosophy, combining evidence-based therapies with lifestyle approaches such as mindfulness, nutrition, and exercise.“By teaching skills rooted in science, like gratitude journaling, we give individuals the ability to rewire their brains for resilience and healthier living,” added Sarkar.About Inspire MalibuLocated in Los Angeles, California, Inspire Malibu is a premier luxury drug and alcohol rehab center specializing in dual diagnosis, non-12-step treatment, and innovative mental health therapies. With board-certified physicians and a compassionate clinical team, Inspire Malibu delivers personalized treatment plans designed to restore balance, health, and purpose.

Inspire Malibu Best Drug & Alcohol Rehab

