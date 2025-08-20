Gratitude Techniques Found to Rewire the Brain and Boost Mental Health, Inspire Malibu Reports
Research shows gratitude practices can activate positive brain activity, reduce anxiety, and support long-term addiction recovery.
Studies show that simple gratitude techniques—such as journaling, mindfulness, or writing gratitude letters—stimulate areas of the brain linked to reward, empathy, and resilience. These changes in positive brain activity can help lower stress, reduce depression, and promote sustainable recovery from addiction.
“At Inspire Malibu, we know recovery is about more than abstinence—it’s about building a healthier, more fulfilling life,” said Anastasia Sarkar, CEO of Inspire Malibu. “Incorporating practical tools like gratitude exercises strengthens emotional well-being and empowers our clients in their addiction recovery journey.”
Neuroscience research confirms that gratitude activates the medial prefrontal cortex, a region associated with positive thinking and long-term emotional regulation. Inspire Malibu integrates these findings into its holistic treatment philosophy, combining evidence-based therapies with lifestyle approaches such as mindfulness, nutrition, and exercise.
“By teaching skills rooted in science, like gratitude journaling, we give individuals the ability to rewire their brains for resilience and healthier living,” added Sarkar.
⸻
About Inspire Malibu
Located in Los Angeles, California, Inspire Malibu is a premier luxury drug and alcohol rehab center specializing in dual diagnosis, non-12-step treatment, and innovative mental health therapies. With board-certified physicians and a compassionate clinical team, Inspire Malibu delivers personalized treatment plans designed to restore balance, health, and purpose.
Anastasia Sarkar
Inspire Malibu
+1 800-444-1838
help@inspiremalibu.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok
YouTube
X
Other
Inspire Malibu Best Drug & Alcohol Rehab
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.