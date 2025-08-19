EveLab Insight Accelerates U.S. Expansion With Flagship AI-Powered Facial Imaging System, Eve V

Dr. Barbara Sturm Showcases EveLab Insight’s Eve V

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EveLab Insight , the company redefining next-generation skincare analysis, is expanding U.S. access to its proprietary AI solution: the Eve V facial imaging system. This state-of-the-art dome device allows users to rest their chin and receive a detailed, AI-powered phenotype analysis in under 90 seconds—no gels, dyes, or complicated setup required.Deployed by industry leaders including Estée Lauder , Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Kate Somerville , Eve V offers a full suite of solutions, including advanced imaging and proprietary AI, that seamlessly integrate with CRM systems to deliver measurable, personalized consultations across beauty, retail, and wellness settings.Eve V processes over 80k analysis monthly, with over 1.5 million skin profiles analyzed from a database of over 10 million images annotated by dermatologists standards. Its ability to capture and analyze facial phenotype data—including skin tone, texture, and aging signs—helps brands deliver standardized consultations, enable targeted product recommendations, and launch data-informed marketing campaigns. Results are emailed instantly, allowing customers to continue their skincare journey from home.“At Kate Somerville Skin Clinic, we’ve spent 21 years transforming skin, and we know that lasting results start with truly understanding your skin,” says Abigail Fraher, GM of Kate Somerville Skin Clinic. “That’s why we’ve partnered with EveLab Insight. Their state-of-the-art imaging technology, paired with an easy-to-understand user interface, allows our clients to see their skin on a deeper level, track their improvements with each visit, and empowers them to take an active role in their journey to healthier, more radiant skin.”How Eve V Works:High-resolution facial capture – Multi-angle cameras create a detailed 3D map of the face in secondsAI-powered analysis – Proprietary algorithms assess elements of facial phenotype such as pigmentation, radiance, and fine linesColor-coded insights – Easy-to-interpret visuals support consistent consultations across staff and locations.Data integration - All phenotype data feeds directly into brand systems, such as central data platform, CRM platforms for personalized follow-upAt-home access – Customers receive results and product suggestions immediately via email.Designed for Beauty and Wellness Brands AlikeEve V is already deployed across beauty brand stores and counters, spas, contract research organizations (CROs), premium clinics and hospitals—making it a powerful tool not only in retail but also in broader wellness environments.Whether in a luxury boutique, a high-traffic store, or a wellness clinic, Eve V enables brands to deliver repeatable, evidence-based experiences that blend cutting-edge data with consumer comfort.U.S. Deployment Highlights:Estée Lauder – Standardizing skin analysis quality across multiple regionsDr. Barbara Sturm – Powering evidence-based consultations in intimate boutique spacesKate Somerville – Enhancing in-store journeys with personalized facial mappingAvailabilityEve V is now available to select beauty, wellness, and retail partners. Demonstrations and pilot programs can be scheduled through EveLab Insight’s U.S. team.About EveLab InsightEveLab Insight creates AI-powered analysis systems that help brands transform consultations into personalized, data-driven relationships. With deployments in over 30 countries and over 1.5 million scans conducted each month, EveLab offers scalable, proven technology trusted by the most respected names in beauty and wellness.To view our press kit, please visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1NMaSkt0gbHrH04xmCR1aYhJom6Q3iAuG Learn more at https://evelabinsight.com

