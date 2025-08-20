Laconic Appoints James McCall as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director

James McCall, Laconic Chief Executive Officer & Board Director

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. (Laconic), today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. James McCall as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director, effective immediately. Mr. McCall joins Laconic from Hewlett-Packard Inc. (HP) and Procter & Gamble (P&G) where he spent nearly three decades leading engineering, supply chain, and global sustainability programs. Mr. James McCall replaces Mr. Andrew J. Gilmour, co-founder, who has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director.“James is an accomplished business leader who brings extensive growth, operational discipline and commercialization experience demonstrated by his management of key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts across two major Fortune 100 companies,” said Joe Niciforo, Chairman of the Board, Laconic. “His track record of delivering top and bottom-line growth, while reducing the companies’ absolute carbon footprint, combined with his experience in developing global partnerships, are huge assets for Laconic. James joins us at an integral time where we have built a strong technology platform and secured the initial supply of Sovereign Carbon Securities (SCS) through robust partnerships with Bolivia and The Bahamas.”As SVP and Chief Sustainability Officer of HP, Mr. McCall was responsible for developing and leading the company's ESG programs across climate, human rights, and digital equity. In addition to sustainability, Mr. McCall’s team was also accountable for responsible sourcing, chemical/material product compliance, and global technical regulations. During his tenure at HP, the company consistently received top scores for transparency, impact, and driving meaningful and measurable progress from the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, Corporate Knights, MCSI, EcoVadis, and a rare 'Triple A' rating across Climate, Water, and Forestry from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).“My work at HP and P&G enabled me to tangibly reduce our corporate carbon footprint, product carbon footprint, and enable billions of customers globally to make more sustainable choices at the shelf. This work included multiple nature-based projects that ultimately protected several hundred thousand hectares of forests and critical ecosystems. I am excited to be working with the Laconic team, and to have the opportunity to drive even larger Sovereign country-level partnerships,” said Mr. McCall. “We’ve seen a significant increase in the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) but have still not reached the scale needed to achieve a global impact. To effectively reduce deforestation and carbon emissions, we need to take the environmental impact of the carbon market and combine it with the size, scale and rigor of the financial market. Laconic’s work with financially tradeable Sovereign Carbon Securities provides the instrument needed to help converge these two markets.”Before joining HP, Mr. McCall spent more than 20+ years at P&G, one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies. While at P&G, he served in various manufacturing, engineering, and innovation positions, including spending a decade helping build, and lead, P&G's end-to-end supply chain sustainability program. Mr. McCall’s team delivered some of P&G's early sustainability wins, such as moving P&G’s manufacturing sites to 100% renewable electricity and sending zero manufacturing waste to landfill. He was also accountable for the company's cross functional Climate and Carbon Reduction program, including delivering on the company’s commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030.Mr. McCall added, “It’s a privilege to collaborate with Laconic’s employees and strategic partners as we work to create a more sustainable future by helping companies meet their net zero goals and Sovereign nations meet their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).”About LaconicLaconic is the leading provider of Sovereign Carbon Securities, a securitized carbon-linked financial instrument that facilitates the transparent trading of carbon credits for governments, corporations, and financial institutions. To enable the scaling of carbon-related financing activities globally, the company partners with global governments to monetize their natural capital assets through the issuance of Sovereign Carbon Securities, unlocking a unique source of permanent foreign direct investment into national economies. Laconic continues to lead the way in carbon market innovation, offering an advanced platform that provides for regulatory compliance while driving long-term sustainability and growth.Founded in 2021, Laconic is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Toronto, Canada and London, U.K. For more information, please visit www.laconicglobal.com Laconic and Sovereign Carbon Securities (SCS) are trademarks or registered trademarks of Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.Media Contacts:Elke HeissEmail: Elke.heiss@laconicglobal.com

