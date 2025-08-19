Governor Abbott Celebrates Re-Opening Of Cow Creek Bridge

TEXAS, August 19 - August 19, 2025 | Marble Falls, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today celebrated the re-opening of the Cow Creek Bridge after the bridge was washed out by catastrophic floods last month. The bridge was rapidly rebuilt to completion in 29 days.

“This is what Texas is all about—we get things done,” said Governor Abbott. “In just a short period of time, crews put together the pieces, finished construction, and got this bridge completed. Because this bridge was completed so quickly, it will ensure that we reconnect communities and get things back to normal for all the people who were affected.”

Watch the full re-opening ceremony here.

During the ceremony, Governor Abbott thanked the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the construction crews who worked around-the-clock to quickly rebuild the bridge after it was destroyed. The Governor also emphasized that the re-opened Cow Creek Bridge has been redesigned to be a bigger, wider, and taller bridge than its previous version.

Governor Abbott was joined at the re-opening ceremony by Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Jay Payne, Senator Donna Campbell, Texas Transportation Commission (TTC) Acting Chair W. Alvin New, TTC Commissioner Steven Alvis, TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams, and other state and local officials.