August 11, 2025 - Richmond Psychotherapist Convicted of Healthcare Fraud to Pay Over $1 Million

Richmond Psychotherapist Convicted of Healthcare Fraud to Pay Over $1 Million

RICHMOND, Va. – A Mechanicsville Licensed Clinical Social Worker who was convicted of criminal health care fraud has agreed to pay an additional $449,014.93 to settle civil fraud claims asserted against him by the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

According to court documents, between January 2017 and December 2022, Daniel Jacobsen, 72, knowingly submitted at least $335,824.31 in fraudulent claims for reimbursement to Virginia Medicaid and Medicare for services that weren’t rendered. These included claims that billed for more than 16 hours in services in one day or that used billing codes for more complex services with higher rates than the services that were provided. To support his fraudulent claims, Jacobsen used false psychotherapy progress notes reflecting the patients’ supposed receipt of services.

Jacobsen pled guilty to health care fraud on Oct. 17, 2024, and on March 13, was sentenced to three months in prison. As part of his criminal case, Jacobsen paid $316,338.31 in restitution and was ordered to pay $335,821.31 in forfeiture and a $100,000 fine. To resolve the civil fraud claims against him, Jacobsen agreed to pay an additional $449,014.93. The restitution, forfeiture, fine, and settlement total $1,201,174.55.

The resolutions obtained in these matters were the result of an effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Office of the Virginia Attorney General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carla Jordan-Detamore prosecuted the criminal case. The civil fraud matter was investigated by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McIntosh and Virginia Assistant Attorneys General Joseph Hall, Ray Bowman, and Christopher Salerno.

