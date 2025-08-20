Playable and PuppyDog Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring AI-Powered Personalized Videos to Multi-Channel Marketing

PuppyDog.io and Playable Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PuppyDog , the AI agentic platform redefining product video creation, and Playable Inc, the global leader in multi-channel video, today announced a strategic partnership to help companies supercharge their go-to-market efforts with scalable, hyper-personalized video content, delivered seamlessly across channels on web and mobile.PuppyDog’s AI platform automatically creates bespoke product videos tailored to each viewer’s role, industry, and company. Marketing and sales teams use PuppyDog to streamline video production, boost engagement, and increase conversions—all without extra design or video resources.Playable enables video to be embedded and played instantly the moment the email is opened in 99% of inboxes, with no need to click a thumbnail before the PuppyDog demo video plays. Beyond email, Playable extends delivery into channels like in-app, push, and messaging platforms, ensuring video reaches customers wherever they engage. Adding video to a campaign increases engagement and conversions; more views, more clicks, more sales.A New Era of Video Marketing AutomationTogether, PuppyDog and Playable.video offer a seamless workflow: teams can now create, personalize, and distribute product videos with AI, and instantly deliver them via email with real-time analytics—from one campaign to thousands."This partnership brings together the best of both worlds," said Fahad Aziz, CEO of PuppyDog. "AI lets us create personalized videos at scale, and Playable ensures that videos gets delivered and experienced beautifully, even inside email. It's a game-changer for customer engagement."Paul Bunn, CIO and CRO of Playable, added: "We’ve always believed in the power of video to drive action. Partnering with PuppyDog brings cutting-edge personalization into that experience. The result is faster, and more effective communication across the customer journey."About PuppyDogPuppyDog is an AI-powered platform that creates personalized product videos tailored to each prospect, using contextual data like company, role, and industry. Customers use PuppyDog to scale demo creation, increase engagement, and accelerate pipeline conversion—all without needing design or video editing expertise. www.puppydog.io About PlayablePlayable is the leader in cross-channel video delivery technology. Its platform enables marketers to embed autoplay videos into multi-channel campaigns, maximizing click-through rates, attention, and conversions. Playable integrates with all major customer engagement platforms and is trusted by brands worldwide. www.playable.videoJoin Us LiveTo learn more about this partnership, join us for a live discussion on Monday, September 8th at 12pm PST. 👉 Click here to register Media Contact:Nicole Kennedy: nicole.kennedy@playable.video

