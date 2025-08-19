Nebraska Expands Teacher Apprenticeships with $1 Million Investment

News Release

August 19, 2025

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is excited to announce the award of approximately $1 million in funding to Chadron State College and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln through the third round of the state’s “Grow Your Own” Teacher Apprenticeship Competitive Sub-Grant Opportunity.

This award is made possible by funding from the U.S. Department of Labor State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula (SAEF) grant and the annual $1 million investment from the state legislature. This round of funding will help expand and strengthen registered teacher apprenticeship programs by providing new pathways for aspiring educators to enter the profession while earning a salary and gaining hands-on experience in classrooms. Through these partnerships, schools can cultivate local talent, address teacher shortages, and ensure that students across Nebraska have access to high-quality educators.

“This award strengthens Chadron State College’s mission to support schools, invest in the people who call them home, and ensure the next generation of teachers comes from the heart of our communities,” said Adam Fette, College Professor at Chadron State College.

The “Grow Your Own” Teacher Apprenticeship program supports collaboration between educator preparation programs and school districts to develop, train, and retain future teachers from within their communities. Chadron State College and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln will use these sub-grant funds to grow 8 new partnerships with school districts while expanding partnerships and removing financial barriers for apprentices pursuing teaching credentials.

“UNL is very excited to welcome the second cohort of apprentices who represent districts in ESU 5 and 6 as well as continuing our partnership with Lincoln Public Schools,” said Dr. Suzanne Kemp. “We were thrilled with how successful our first cohort was and they’ve all been hired for this school year.”

Since launching the pilot program and completing three rounds of funding, Nebraska’s Teacher Registered Apprenticeship initiative has grown to include 8 educator preparation programs partnering with 50 schools—including 43 public school districts and 7 non-public schools—with a projected 200+ apprentices preparing to become the next generation of Nebraska educators.

By growing their own educators from within their communities, schools ensure that every child, in every classroom, has access to a committed, well-prepared teacher who understands their local culture, values, and needs. This approach strengthens schools, supports economic growth, and builds a sustainable pipeline of educators who will inspire Nebraska’s students for generations to come.

More information about the Teacher Apprenticeship Program can be found online at https://www.education.ne.gov/tcert/nebraska-teacher-apprenticeships/.