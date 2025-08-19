Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death on Staten Island

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Jesse Campbell, who died on August 15, 2025 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Staten Island.

At approximately 8:22 p.m., on August 15, two off-duty NYPD officers saw a man, allegedly holding a gun, on William Avenue between Hylan Boulevard and Russell Street. Officers allegedly instructed Mr. Campbell not to move his hands, and an officer discharged his service weapon, striking Mr. Campbell. Officers recovered an imitation pistol at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.