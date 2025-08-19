Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,961 in the last 365 days.

Celebrating the literary work '60 Dates in Six Months with a Broken Neck' and its forthcoming film adaptation

THE DPA GROUP PRE-EMMY AWARD GIFTING SUITES AT THE LUXE HOTEL IN BRENTWOOD SEPTEMBER 12–13, 2025, 10:00 A.M.–6:00 P.M.

From a life of risk-taking to a page-turning memoir, my journey becomes a story that’s now headed to the screen.”
— Maureen Anne Meehan
BRENTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DPA Group proudly announces its presence at the Pre-Emmy Award Gifting Suites hosted at The Luxe Hotel in Brentwood. This year’s suite shines a spotlight on my inspirational memoir “60 Dates in Six Months with a Broken Neck,” which is being announced for a film adaptation. The event provides journalists, industry professionals, and attendees with an exclusive first look at all my books, about me as an author and a co-producer, and my upcoming film schedule release.

Event: DPA Group Pre-Emmy Award Gifting Suites
Location: The Luxe Hotel, Brentwood, California
Dates: September 12–13, 2025
Time: 10:00 A.M.–6:00 P.M. both days
Purpose: Celebrate the publication and recognition of the book and announce the forthcoming film adaptation

About the Book
“60 Dates in Six Months with a Broken Neck” is a candid, thought-provoking memoir that chronicles resilience, risk-taking, and personal transformation through a series of transformative encounters. The narrative is anchored in real-life experiences, weaving humor and hardship into a powerful testament to perseverance. My journey has inspired all my readers and attracted interest from the film and television community as a potential feature-length adaptation. We’re excited to reveal that the book 60 Dates in Six Months with a Broken Neck has been in our production for a film adaptation. The project is in early development, with a focus on preserving the book’s authentic voice and characters while delivering a compelling, cinematic experience. Further details, including a production timeline, cast announcements, and partnerships, will be shared during the event and subsequent media briefings.

About The DPA Group
The DPA Group is a dynamic media and entertainment collaboration dedicated to advancing literary properties into film, television, and digital formats. Through strategic partnerships, creative development, and targeted publicity, DPA amplifies voices and accelerates storytelling across platforms.

Copyright and Legal
All rights reserved. This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute a legal offer. Any statements about future events, projects, or financial expectations are forward-looking and subject to change.

Andrea Morrison
The Eagle Literary
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Celebrating the literary work '60 Dates in Six Months with a Broken Neck' and its forthcoming film adaptation

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more