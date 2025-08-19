Attorney General Bonta Testifies at EPA Hearing to Oppose Proposed Repeal of Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding and Vehicle Emission Standards

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta testified today before the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in opposition to the agency’s proposed rescission of its 2009 Endangerment Finding that greenhouse gas emissions from motor vehicles contribute to air pollution that drives climate change and endangers public health and welfare and federal vehicle emission standards.

Good morning. I am Rob Bonta, Attorney General for the State of California.

Today, I join officials from California and across the country in voicing our strong opposition to EPA’s proposed repeal of its greenhouse gas endangerment finding and standards for all motor vehicles.

EPA cannot ignore decades of climate science. Climate change is real, the science is settled and stronger than ever. We already see the impacts in California.

Our state is uniquely harmed by rising sea levels, decreasing snowpack, increased megafloods, and increasingly intense wildfires.

In January 2025, California experienced two of the most destructive fires in our state’s history.

As average temperatures increase, so too have extreme heat events – a leading cause of climate-related deaths in California.

Climate change poses an immediate and escalating threat to California’s environment, public health, and economic vitality.

EPA’s proposal will exacerbate the significant risk to public health and welfare posed by climate change by increasing emissions of climate-destabilizing pollution from the transportation sector, the nation’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

EPA’s proposal is also unlawful.

It relies on a draft, unvetted, scientifically unsound report from the Department of Energy to attempt to override the abundant and growing science supporting its Endangerment Finding and motor vehicle GHG emissions standards for over fifteen years.

And EPA has a statutory mandate to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.

Despite what EPA says in its proposal, the technologies necessary to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from new motor vehicles exist and are already in use in the market today.

Just as the U.S. led the world in creating the climate problem, we can now use our scientific and technological edge to lead the world in solving it.

Finally, this proposal is financially irresponsible.

Last year, according to EPA, the most recent motor vehicle emissions standards, taken together, are expected to “provide nearly $100 billion of annual net benefits to society, including $13 billion of annual public health benefits due to improved air quality, and $62 billion in” reduced consumer costs for drivers.

EPA’s proposal would, instead, lead to decreased American investment in the technologies of the future; decreased investment in new factories and jobs; and to the U.S. surrendering its position as the global leader in addressing climate change.

This federal administration continues to attack climate science and environmental protection. But California will not stand down.

California is committed to combating the climate crisis. We must all do our part. I ask that you withdraw this proposal and fulfill your duty to protect the American public.