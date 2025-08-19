One Man’s 3,400-Mile Walk of Conscience Continues: Fargo to Bozeman Leg Highlights Health Equity

Dennis Godby, Naturopathic Doctor, walks a marathon a day, using endurance and risk to draw attention to disparities in healthcare access across the U.S.

The risk one takes for a cause shapes how others open their hearts, give generously, and listen; nonviolent action earns the right to be heard.” — Dennis Godby

ND, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dennis Godby has begun the fourth leg of his cross-country effort, Walk USA for Health Equity, walking from Fargo, North Dakota, to Bozeman, Montana, between August 25 and September 25, 2025. Averaging the distance of a marathon each day, the trek is part of a 3,400-mile journey designed to spotlight persistent healthcare disparities across the United States.

Godby, who has spent decades completing long-distance runs and walks of conscience, frames this effort as both personal endurance and public witness. By covering 26 miles daily across varied terrain, he aims to dramatize the reality of health inequities and invite communities to engage in constructive dialogue about solutions.

Press Conference in Fargo

Before setting out on this leg of the journey, Godby will hold a press conference at Fargo City Hall on Monday, August 25, at 8:00 a.m. to speak about the goals of the walk and answer questions from local media.

Why North Dakota and Montana Matter

This stage highlights healthcare challenges faced in rural states, where provider shortages, geographic barriers, structural racism, and limited preventive services affect access to care. Local organizations, health advocates, and residents are expected to walk alongside Godby at points on the route and host public forums to discuss community-specific needs.

A Multi-Year Commitment

The Walk USA for Health Equity began in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in 2022. Since then, it has reached Knoxville, Tennessee; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Fargo, North Dakota. The current leg across the northern plains precedes the final segment from Bozeman to Seattle, Washington, scheduled for 2026.

Life on the Road

Godby’s walking days typically begin at 7:30 a.m. and conclude by early evening, depending on scheduled events and meetings with community members. While earlier segments of the walk were completed without logistical support, this stage includes a support vehicle due to the long distances between rural towns. Nights are spent in community accommodations, with local hosts, or the closest lodgings.

Inspiration Through Action

For Godby, the walk is about more than mileage. By physically putting himself on the line, he hopes to underscore that achieving health equity requires personal commitment as well as systemic change. He invites others to join segments of the walk or attend related events to continue building momentum for a fairer healthcare system.

About Walk USA for Health Equity

Walk USA for Health Equity is a national initiative that raises awareness about disparities in healthcare access through a coast-to-coast walk across the United States, which will continue long after reaching Seattle. The project combines individual endurance with community engagement, aiming to highlight challenges faced by rural and underserved populations and encourage solutions that expand access to care.

