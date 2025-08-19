Cambodia Tourism Sees Robust Growth in 2025 Despite Seasonal Shifts

New report shows Cambodia’s tourism industry up 11.7% year-to-date, with domestic travel growth leading at +50%.

PHNOM PENH, PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambodia’s tourism sector continues its strong recovery post-pandemic, with the latest Cambodia Tourism Statistics Report 2025 highlighting solid year-to-date gains in both international arrivals and domestic travel.

According to the report compiled by Oun, Cambodia welcomed 2.95 million international tourists from January to May 2025, representing an 11.7% year-on-year increase. Domestic tourism saw even more remarkable growth, with 13.17 million Cambodian travelers recorded, a surge of 50% compared to the same period last year.

“These figures highlight the resilience of Cambodia’s tourism industry,” said Oun, author of the report. “While seasonal trends affected Q2 arrivals, the overall trajectory remains positive, with both regional and domestic travel driving growth.”

Key Highlights from the 2025 Report

-International Arrivals (Jan–May 2025): 2,950,824 (+11.7% YoY)

- Top Source Markets: Thailand (29%), Vietnam (17.4%), China (16.6%)

- Domestic Tourism: 13.17M Cambodians traveled domestically (+50% YoY)

-Tourism Revenue (2024 reference): USD 3.64 billion, with tourism contributing 9.4% to Cambodia’s GDP

- Transportation Modes: 41% entered by air (1.21M), 57% by land (1.69M), 1.5% by waterways (43K)

Notably, China rebounded strongly with a +50% YoY increase in visitors, while Cambodia’s coastal regions and Siem Reap continue to lead domestic tourism trends.

Despite a 29.7% decline in Q2 international arrivals compared to 2024, experts attribute this to global economic fluctuations and seasonal factors rather than a long-term slowdown.

Looking Ahead

With infrastructure improvements, regional partnerships, and enhanced connectivity, Cambodia’s tourism sector is expected to continue its steady growth into late 2025 and beyond.

The full Cambodia Tourism Statistics Report 2025 is available for download [here].



