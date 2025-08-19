Nonprofits at the Heart of Oregon’s Disaster Recovery

As Oregon faces a year marked by devastating natural disasters—from the Rowena Fire in Wasco County to widespread flooding in Coos, Curry, Douglas, and Harney counties—the role of nonprofit organizations in disaster recovery has never been more vital. In honor of National Nonprofit Day, observed annually on August 17, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is recognizing the tireless work of nonprofits and other Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COADs) that have stepped up to support communities in crisis.

COADs and the SCRC Grant Program: Investing in Local Resilience

COADs are local coalitions of nonprofits, businesses, faith-based groups, and other stakeholders that collaborate to improve preparedness, response, and recovery efforts. By fostering communication, coordination, and cooperation before disasters strike, COADs help communities respond more effectively when they do.

To strengthen these efforts, OEM launched the State Community Resilience Coalition (SCRC) Grant Program—a new initiative established during the 2023-25 biennium with support from the Oregon State Legislature. This one-time allocation allowed OEM to distribute $300,000 to 10 organizations doing exceptional work in emergency preparedness, response and recovery. While the program successfully laid the groundwork for long-term community resilience, no funding has been allocated for the current biennium.

Rowena Fire: Community-Led Recovery in Wasco County

The Rowena Fire scorched over 3,000 acres near The Dalles, destroying more than 60 homes and leaving families displaced and uncertain about their future. Phase One of the cleanup—led by the Debris Management Task Force and completed earlier this month—removed toxic debris at no cost to homeowners. Now, the interim phase has begun, which allows homeowners to return to their property to recover personal belongings and mark areas they want left undisturbed.

Recently, Northwest Baptist Disaster Relief, a vetted member of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters, offered specialized personal property recovery assistance and emotional support to help fire victims sift through debris. This added up to 23 volunteers providing 951 labor hours, amounting to an estimated $31,849 value. In addition to this type of support, nonprofits have filled other critical gaps. For instance, the United Way of the Columbia Gorge launched the Rowena Fire Relief Recovery Fund to provide housing, food and sustained help for recovery. This effort is further bolstered by the Long-term Recovery Group (LTRG).

Local organizations, like the government nonprofit the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District, are part of the Long-term Recovery Group, a cooperative body that is made up of representatives from faith-based, nonprofit, government, business and other organizations working within a community to assist individuals and families as they recover from disaster. They have helped organize Multi-Agency Resource Centers and upcoming information sessions, where survivors can receive case management, financial aid, and emotional support.

Harney County: Flood Recovery

In early April, flooding from the Silvies River forced over 1,000 residents from their homes in Harney County and severely damaged the city of Burns’ sewer system.

Nonprofits like Harney Hub and the Harney County Long Term Recovery Group have stepped in to lead recovery efforts. From coordinating temporary housing to advocating for infrastructure repair, these organizations are helping residents rebuild. Their work underscores the importance of local capacity and community resilience in rural areas.

Southern Oregon: Federal Aid and Local Action

Flooding in Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties in March 2025 triggered a federal disaster declaration, unlocking FEMA Public Assistance funding for public entities. While FEMA individual assistance is still under review, nonprofits have been instrumental in bridging funding gaps.

In Douglas County, Glide Revitalization—a Long Term Recovery Group—is working alongside OEM and local governments to support displaced residents and restore damaged infrastructure. Their efforts include coordinating volunteers, distributing supplies and helping families navigate the recovery process.

A Whole Community Approach

OEM’s Whole Community approach to emergency management recognizes that recovery is most effective when it engages all sectors—government, private and nonprofit. COADs are a cornerstone of this strategy, ensuring that local voices guide recovery and that resources are deployed equitably and efficiently.

As we reflect on National Nonprofit Day, we encourage Oregonians to support and engage with the nonprofit organizations and COADs that make our communities stronger. Whether through volunteering, donating, or simply learning more about their work, every action contributes to a more prepared and resilient Oregon.

Thank you to the nonprofits and COADs working tirelessly behind the scenes: the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, The United Way, Lions Club International, Lutheran Disaster Services, United Methodist Committee on Relief, Northwest Baptist Disaster Relief, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, World Central Kitchen, Team Rubicon, Oregon Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster partners and others. Your compassion, ingenuity, and commitment are the backbone of disaster recovery in our state.

Connect with your local emergency manager for information on how to get involved in COADs and Long-term Recovery Groups in your area.