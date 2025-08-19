Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,952 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa hosts National Road Safety Strategy Stakeholder Consultations in Western Cape, 20 Aug

Members of the media are invited to the Western Cape portion of the stakeholder consultation aimed at reviewing the National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) of the country.

The consultation will be led by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

The details are as follows: 
Date: Thursday, 20 August 2025
Time: 09H30 for 10H00 
Venue: Garden Court, Nelson Mandela Boulevard, Cape Town, Western Cape

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453/maaket@dot.gov.za or Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538/masalei@dot.gov.za.

Media Contact: 
Collen Msibi 
National Spokesperson 
Cell: 066 476 9015
E-mail: Mediaenquiries@dot.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates 
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa hosts National Road Safety Strategy Stakeholder Consultations in Western Cape, 20 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more