Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa hosts National Road Safety Strategy Stakeholder Consultations in Western Cape, 20 Aug

Members of the media are invited to the Western Cape portion of the stakeholder consultation aimed at reviewing the National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) of the country.

The consultation will be led by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

The details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 20 August 2025

Time: 09H30 for 10H00

Venue: Garden Court, Nelson Mandela Boulevard, Cape Town, Western Cape

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453/maaket@dot.gov.za or Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538/masalei@dot.gov.za.

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

E-mail: Mediaenquiries@dot.gov.za

