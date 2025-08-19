Linara Custom Jewellery Pioneers Ethical Design in Canada with Lab-Grown Rose Cut Diamonds

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto-Based Brand Sets New Standard for Sustainable Luxury in Custom JewelleryLinara Custom Jewellery has become the first Canadian jewellery brand to offer custom designs using lab grown rose cut diamonds. This groundbreaking move marks a new era in ethical luxury, combining exquisite design with sustainable innovation.Crafted in controlled, environmentally friendly settings, these lab grown diamonds offer a transparent and ethical alternative to traditionally mined stones. With the launch of this new collection, Linara is raising the bar for responsible fine jewellery in Canada.The Beauty of Rose Cut Diamonds: Vintage Charm, Modern ValuesRose cut diamonds, celebrated for their flat base and domed top, deliver a soft, romantic sparkle. Each stone is hand selected for brilliance and quality, offering a unique combination of old world elegance and modern sustainability.Custom Jewellery Design: Tell Your Story with Every DetailFrom engagement rings to earrings and necklaces, Linara now allows clients to personalize their jewellery with lab grown rose cut diamonds. Customers can choose from a range of metal types and settings, working closely with Linara’s artisans to create timeless, one of a kind pieces.Ethical Luxury: Sustainability at the CoreAt the heart of Linara’s mission is a deep commitment to responsible sourcing. Lab grown diamonds reduce environmental harm and eliminate the social risks associated with traditional diamond mining. Every piece is crafted with care, integrity, and transparency aligning beauty with values.“We are thrilled to lead the way in Canada by introducing lab grown rose cut diamonds,” said Angelika Butramenko, gemmologist and founder of Linara Custom Jewellery. “This initiative reflects our dedication to offering high quality jewellery that is as ethical and sustainable as it is beautiful. It’s a choice our customers can feel proud of.”How to Experience the Rose Cut CollectionExplore the Collection: Visit linara.ca to browse Linara’s exclusive rose cut diamond collection.Book a Consultation: Schedule a personalized appointment with Linara’s team to begin designing your custom piece.Join the movement toward ethical luxury and create jewellery that reflects your values.Media ContactAngelika ButramenkoFounder, Linara Custom Jewellery📞 416-509-6797📧 info@linara.caAbout Linara Custom JewelleryLinara Custom Jewellery is a Toronto based brand specializing in bespoke engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewellery. With a strong focus on ethical sourcing, expert craftsmanship, and sustainability, Linara offers a personalized jewellery experience that blends artistry with integrity. Learn more at linara.ca.

