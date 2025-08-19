The 2nd Galaxy Entertainment Group Macao International Shorts Film Festival opens in September with shorts connecting the world

MACAU, August 19 - The 2nd Galaxy Entertainment Group Macao International Shorts Film Festival (hereinafter referred to as the “Macao International Shorts Film Festival”), jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), will be held from 14 to 21 September, featuring a variety of events including an opening ceremony and screenings, screening sessions, themed workshops, an industry forum, lectures by masters, as well as a closing and awards ceremony. The Festival strives to promote Macao’s film and television productions, fostering industrial diversification, and enhancing exchanges and cooperation between local and international film and TV sectors. The press conference was held on 19 August at the Galaxy International Convention Center in Macao, and was attended by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Vice Presidents of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng and Choi Kin Long; the Vice President of Public Relations of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Annie Loi; and the Assistant Vice President of Media Relations of Public Relations of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Kam Leong; the member of the international advisory board of Macao International Shorts Film Festival, Jeremy Chua. On the occasion, Leong Wai Man and Annie Loi presented certificates to the shortlisted entries in the section “Macao Shorts”.

The Macao International Shorts Film Festival includes five sections, namely “Macao Shorts”, “New Voices from Horizon”, “Director in Focus”, “East Asia Panorama” and “Special Screenings”. From 14 September, different types of short films will be screened at the Cinematheque・Passion, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, and at the Galaxy Cinemas in the Galaxy™ Macau Integrated Resort. The closing and awards ceremony will be held on 20 September at the Galaxy Auditorium of the Galaxy International Convention Center, where various awards including Macao Unit Award and Jury Special Mention for the “Macao Shorts” section, Best Short Film, Jury Special Mention, Best Director and Innovative Storytelling Award for the “New Voices from Horizon” section, as well as “East Asia of Tomorrow Award” for the recognition of outstanding works from East Asia. All winners will receive trophies and cash prizes as an incentive.

In addition, the Macao International Shorts Film Festival has established a partnership with “Giornate degli Autori” (Venice Days), a prestigious sidebar of the Venice International Film Festival. From 29 to 30 August, a series of events under the theme “Macao Day” will be held in Venice, Italy, featuring a selection of Macao films, thereby further promoting Macao’s short films, filmmakers and screening platforms to the world.

Macao International Shorts Film Festival establishes an international advisory board

Chaired by the Advisor for Short Cuts at the Toronto International Film Festival, Jason Anderson, the international advisory board includes the Artistic Director of “Venice Days”, a sidebar of the Venice International Film Festival, Gaia Furrer; the curator and producer from Mainland China, Shen Yang; the curator of the Singapore International Film Festival, Jeremy Chua; and the curator of the Jeonju International Film Festival in South Korea, Sung Moon; as well as professional filmmakers from Mainland China, Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States.

Promoting local film and television productions and introducing diverse international and Asian films

Shortlisted local submissions will be screened during the section “Macao Shorts”, revealing Macao’s unique cultural landscape and innovative perspectives, promoting local talents to the world. Following the open call for submission of Macao short films by the organisers of the event, the advisory board shortlisted 10 works, including Chuff Chuff Chuff by Chao Koi Wang, Cockroach Family by Ho Cheok Pan, Fox Box by Ao Ka Meng, Girl with Amen by Teng Kun Hou, Granny Pirate 3: Typhoon Again by Ho Wai Tong, Hand Hand by Jarvis Xin, Nuptial Flight by Chan Chon Sin, Purple by Ho Kueng Un, The Performance by Keo Lou and Waves Under the Sea by Chan Si Ieong. The shortlisted short films will compete for the “Macao Unit Award” and “Jury Special Mention”.

In the primary competition section of the event “New Voices from Horizon”, over 20 innovative productions by emerging directors from all around the world, including Mainland China, East Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States, will be screened, presenting the insights of the new generation of filmmakers and reflecting the diversity and richness of film narratives worldwide. Shortlisted short films will compete for four awards, namely “Best Short Film”, “Jury Special Mention”, “Best Director” and “Innovative Storytelling Award”.

In the section “Director in Focus”, short and feature films by renowned directors will be screened, highlighting their significant contributions to cinematic arts in these respective fields, reviewing their career paths and exploring their unique styles, themes and visual effects. The section “Director in Focus” of this edition of the Festival will highlight Japanese director Nobuhiro Yamashita. With his understated style and nuanced storytelling, Nobuhiro Yamashita captures the wit of youth and daily life, while delving deeply into characters’ psychology. His works explore the Japanese society and culture with a blend of realism and humor, and have been selected for numerous international film festivals and are highly acclaimed in Asian and global film circles.

The section “East Asia Panorama” mainly showcases outstanding short films from East Asia, featuring nearly 10 outstanding works rich in Asian characteristics, presenting diverse cultures and creative perspectives. As a “Culture City of East Asia”, Macao leverages this section to highlight its cultural ties with the East Asian region, presenting short films with strong regional characteristics and special significance and fostering cultural exchanges and interactions in film production.

The section “Special Screenings” features a selection of non-competition prominent films distinguished by their artistic excellence, innovative approaches, or profound insights into society and culture. These works not only enrich the diversity of the programme but also offer audiences a unique cinematic experience, allowing them to appreciate the most compelling and outstanding works of contemporary cinema.

Various outreach activities enrich the connotation of the Festival

During the Macao International Shorts Film Festival, a series of outreach activities will be held at the Galaxy Cinemas in the Galaxy™ Macau Integrated Resort, the Galaxy International Convention Center and Andaz Macau, including themed workshops, an industry forum and lectures by masters. Registration for the workshops, lectures by masters can be made through the website of the “Macao International Shorts Film Festival” at www.macaoisff.com.

Tickets for the screenings will be on sale from 5 September through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo. For more information, please visit the websites of the “Macao International Shorts Film Festival” (www.macaoisff.com) or the Cinematheque・Passion (www.cinematheque-passion.mo). For enquiries, please contact Mr. Leong through tel. no. 8399 6297 or Mr. Kuan through tel. no. 8399 6295 during office hours.