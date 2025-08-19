Veteran-Turned-Poet Jay Bramburger Releases Debut Collection You’re Not Alone

Powerful poetry offering hope and healing for those facing trauma and grief

CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a moving and deeply personal debut, Canadian Navy veteran Jay Bramburger shares his powerful poetry collection, You’re Not Alone —a raw and heartfelt exploration of pain, healing, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.A survivor of trauma both personal and professional, Bramburger opens the door to his lived experiences—from a near-fatal horse accident at age 9 to the loss of a hockey teammate in his teens and over three decades of service in the Royal Canadian Navy, including 21 years at sea. Through strikingly honest verse, You’re Not Alone invites readers into the emotional journey of someone who has weathered life’s most difficult storms and emerged with a message of hope.Divided into three thematic sections—Loss & Darkness, Struggle & Reflection, and Hope & Healing—the book provides a poetic roadmap for readers navigating their own emotional challenges. More than just a collection of poems, Bramburger’s work serves as a lifeline, especially for those battling grief, trauma, or mental health struggles in silence.“This book is my way of reaching out to those people and saying: I see you. I’ve been there. You’re not alone,” Bramburger shares. His work is not only a tribute to the resilience of the human soul but also a call for connection, compassion, and self-acceptance.Each poem resonates with readers who have felt broken, unseen, or unheard, offering a quiet but powerful assurance that healing is possible—and that no one has to face their journey alone.You’re Not Alone is available now on major online platforms, with special attention in Canada and the United States.About the AuthorJay Bramburger is a Canadian poet and retired Navy veteran. With 33 years of service in the Royal Canadian Navy, he turned to poetry as a way to give voice to invisible wounds. You’re Not Alone is his debut collection, inspired by his life experiences and a desire to help others find hope and healing through words.

Jay Bramburger's Global Book Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!

