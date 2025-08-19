Governor Hochul Announces GE Vernova to Invest $41 Million in Schenectady Plant, Creating 50 New High-Tech Jobs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that GE Vernova has committed to investing at least $41 million into the company’s Center of Excellence for steam and generator assembly and testing in Downtown Schenectady. The company plans to create 50 new, high-tech jobs at the facility, helping to meet increased global customer demand. Empire State Development is supporting the company's expansion with up to $1 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits.

“New York State is paving the way for manufacturing, research and development for innovative energy technologies — bringing the State closer to a cleaner future for generations to come,” Governor Hochul said. “With the State’s public-private partnership with GE Vernova, we’re bringing in good-paying jobs to Upstate New York and promoting sustainability from the tip of Long Island to the Erie Canal.”

GE Vernova plans to invest at least $41 million into the Downtown Schenectady campus to build additional capacity for generator operations by renovating existing space; purchasing and installing new machinery and equipment; and providing requisite training for employees. This investment will enable enhancements to the manufacturing of GE Vernova’s H65 and H84 generators, which accompany the company’s most efficient HA gas turbines. Additionally, many of the 50 new jobs that the company intends to create on-site will be union labor.

GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik said, “We are committed to meeting the needs of our customers and the world as demand for electricity continues to rise at historic rates. This investment in our Schenectady facility continues our work to build gas power capacity and help meet global energy needs. Our Schenectady facility provides an amazing opportunity to cultivate and invest in our talent in the Capital Region, and we thank the state of New York for their support. We have called this region home for more than a century, and we are proud to continue to move that legacy forward.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York State continues to work with companies of all sizes to grow and thrive in the 21st century economy. Through this public-private partnership between GE Vernova and ESD, we are supporting new investments in Downtown Schenectady that will create jobs and encourage new regional economic growth.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “This is yet another win for New York – especially the Capital Region – as the state continues to grow its clean energy economy and further its evolution as a global hub for innovation. I applaud the many local, family-sustaining jobs that will be created from this partnership with GE Vernova, as well as the company’s ongoing commitment to invest in New York communities.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “GE Vernova’s expansion in Schenectady builds on the firm’s long history in the area that led to the city’s moniker as the ‘Electric City.’ A valued Power Authority customer, GE Vernova is helping to create a new energy future for New York and the world through its commitment to efficiency and innovation in power generation. We are pleased to see GE Vernova grow in Schenectady, adding family-supporting jobs for New Yorkers.”

In January 2025, Governor Hochul announced GE Vernova's commitment to invest $96 million into its Advanced Research Center in Niskayuna. The company is creating 75 new jobs on-site, strengthening the Center’s electrification and decarbonization efforts, while advancing transformative technologies including carbon dioxide removal, alternative fuels for power generation and developing the grid of the future. Additionally, since 2023, the company has announced $130 million in site improvements and expansions in Schenectady, which are expected to create more than 300 new jobs.

Schenectady County Legislature Chair Gary Hughes said, “We thank GE Vernova for making major new investments in Schenectady County to help meet the growing global demand for electricity with products made right here in Downtown Schenectady. Governor Hochul and her team at Empire State Development have always been there for us as we compete for these new investments and jobs.”

City of Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said, “GE Vernova is leading a worldwide movement that is adding power to the electric grid in a sustainable manner. We have in Governor Kathy Hochul a partner who understands the need to win these new investment and jobs so that this energy transformation can be powered by equipment made in Schenectady.”

Metroplex Chair Ray Gillen said, “Governor Hochul continues to show her deep commitment to bringing more investment and jobs to GE Vernova operations in Schenectady County. We are grateful to the Governor and to Empire State Development for this partnership which has resulted in major new investments in leading edge energy technologies at both the downtown and Niskayuna campuses.”