Delawareans Encouraged to Participate in Community Engagement Sessions for Climate Action Plan Update

Informational Meetings Planned in Each County in September

Delawareans are encouraged to share their suggestions and provide feedback on the next version of the state’s Climate Action Plan during community engagement sessions planned in each county in September.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy will host this second round of community engagement sessions where attendees can share their concerns, suggestions, and ideas for future climate action in Delaware. These meetings will build upon the initial round of sessions held in October 2024, guiding updates to the Plan that was first published in 2021.

“Delaware has an official goal of cutting climate-changing emissions in half by 2030 compared to 2005, and to be at net zero by 2050,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “How to get to those goals will be the main focus of the next Climate Action Plan update, which serves as a playbook for needed action by residents, businesses, governments and others. We want and need people to share their thoughts and reactions.”

The sessions will be informational and will offer the public an early opportunity to review high-level draft emission reduction and resilience strategies that are under consideration for inclusion in the 2025 plan. Attendees will also have the opportunity to provide feedback on these draft strategies through a variety of interactive engagement activities. State experts on emissions reduction and resiliency will also be on hand to help answer questions and share additional resources with attendees.

The community engagement sessions will be held in each county in September:

Tuesday, September 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Del-Tech Orlando J. George Jr. Campus, 300 N. Orange Street, Wilmington.

Thursday, September 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Del-Tech William A. Carter Partnership Center, 21225 Seashore Highway (Route 18/404).

The center is located at the intersection of Seashore Highway and Vaughn Road

Tuesday, September 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave, Dover.

Visitors can arrive at any time during the three-hour sessions to engage with the various informational tables, participate in interactive activities, and learn about other opportunities to be involved in the 2025 Climate Action Plan update.

Visit de.gov/2025cap to read more about the development process for the 2025 Delaware Climate Action Plan.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware’s climate, energy and coastal challenges. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Michael Globetti, Michael.globetti@delaware.gov or Jim Lee, JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov

###