The Academy of CRE Opens Fall 2025 Enrollment for Debt and Equity Optimization Course

The Academy of CRE Finance and Innovation

Flagship program prepares CRE professionals to optimize capital strategy, while corporate solutions close the skills gap for incoming talent.

This course helps participants go beyond the textbook—to test assumptions, model real-world scenarios, and embed discipline into financing decisions.” — Jeff Lee, SVP of Debt Management at Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Academy of CRE Finance and Innovation, a leader in commercial real estate (CRE) education, today announced that registration is now open for the Fall 2025 session of its flagship course, Debt and Equity Optimization. This program equips CRE professionals with advanced analytical frameworks and practical strategies to manage capital structure, hedge rate exposure, and optimize portfolio-level debt and equity performance.

Developed and led by Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital’s executives and senior debt strategists, the Debt and Equity Optimization course features a blend of on-demand content, live virtual workshops, and interactive technology-based assignments, all designed to deliver immediate, real-world value. Participants learn how to stress-test capital stacks, model refinancing scenarios, evaluate hedging solutions, and align financing decisions with asset-level operational goals.

Registration for the Fall 2025 cohort is now open. Early enrollment is encouraged, as enrollment is capped to ensure an interactive learning environment. The Fall 2025 session will run from Tuesday, September 9 through Tuesday, October 28, with live sessions held weekly.

“We built this course to fill a gap we saw firsthand: many CRE professionals understand how capital works in theory, but fewer know how to actively manage it across market cycles,” said Jeff Lee, SVP of Debt Management at Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital. "This course helps participants go beyond the textbook—to test assumptions, model real-world scenarios, and embed discipline into financing decisions."

Highlights of the course include:

- A walkthrough of capital-stack analysis using real asset case studies

- Interactive modules on rate hedging strategies, including swaps and caps

- Modeling sessions covering DSCR, IRR, and loan maturity stress-tests

- Expert-led discussions on current market conditions, lender behavior, and risk management best practices

“The market moves fast, and debt decisions you make today can echo for years,” added Lee. “Our goal is to give participants the tools, insights, and confidence to act decisively—whether that means optimizing their current structure, planning for a refinance, or navigating volatility with a clear strategy.”

In addition to its open-enrollment programs, The Academy of CRE offers Corporate Solutions—partnering with CRE firms to provide supplemental training for new team members entering the industry for the first time. With a growing gap between the knowledge delivered in traditional classrooms and the skills required to thrive inside today’s CRE organizations, these customized programs focus on high-demand capabilities at the intersection of data and financial analysis. The Academy’s courses close that gap, ensuring firms can onboard talent faster, strengthen analytical skills, and align teams with strategic objectives from day one.

To learn more, visit: https://www.theacademyofcre.com/the-academy/p/debt-equity-optimization-course

About The Academy of CRE

The Academy of CRE Innovation & Finance is operated by private equity firm Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital and is the brainchild of successful commercial real estate entrepreneur and innovator Robert Finlay. The Academy serves as an online educational platform designed to provide new CRE analysts with timely and comprehensive skills they need to succeed in the quickly changing job market. Learn more: https://www.theacademyofcre.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.