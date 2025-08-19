Vitality Nexus Launches at Amrit Ocean Resort, Ushering in a New Era of Longevity & Luxury Wellness in Palm Beach County

Pioneering platform combines principles of neuroscience, nutritional psychiatry, regenerative therapies, and AI to deliver science-backed wellness experiences.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking partnership redefining the future of well-being, Shama and Neera Barot, co-founders of Amrit Ocean Resort , proudly announce the launch of Vitality Nexus — a next-generation integrative longevity platform that merges science, technology, and hospitality in collaboration with global experts Dr. Srini Pillay and Dr. Uma Naidoo. This visionary initiative delivers a revolutionary model of care that blends advanced neuroscience, nutritional psychiatry, biotechnology, regenerative therapies, and AI-powered digital therapeutics — all within an immersive luxury experience.Dr. Srini Pillay, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist, brain-imaging researcher, biotechnology advisor, and global leadership expert, brings a multidisciplinary approach to psychogenic longevity — a cutting-edge field decoding psychological symptoms as early indicators of immune and inflammatory disruption. Joining him is Dr. Uma Naidoo, Director of Nutritional and Metabolic Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital and a faculty member at Harvard Medical School. Widely regarded as a pioneer in Nutritional Psychiatry, Dr. Naidoo’s research into the gut-brain-immune axis has positioned her as a leader in metabolic psychiatry and nutritional strategies for brain health and health span enhancement.The Barot sisters have invested years to build Amrit Ocean Resort into an advanced integrative wellness destination. Today, it stands as one of the country’s largest spa and wellness center — a 100,000+ square foot destination offering an amazing array of interventions including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, photo biomodulation, and elite technologies. It now also serves as the launch site for Vitality Nexus.At the heart of the platform are two cutting-edge platforms to enhance client care: Reulay, an AI-driven digital therapeutics platform that delivers predictive analytics, and real-time mental performance metrics through immersive programs; and PWSS (Personal Wellness Support System), a human-centered coaching system designed to personalize and optimize nutrition, sleep, emotional regulation, and longevity goals.Vitality Nexus will debut with a curated calendar of seasonal immersions at Amrit Ocean Resort in 2025 — redefining luxury retreats through science-backed longevity programming. These intimate experiences are thoughtfully timed to align with the emotional and energetic rhythms of the year, allowing guests to retreat, reset, and realign. Each program integrates neuroscience, nutritional psychiatry, guided self-inquiry, and bespoke spa therapies, creating high-touch, multi-sensory journeys for individuals who value both inner transformation and exceptional surroundings.Among the standout offerings:• The Splendor of Giving (December): A luxurious and emotionally intelligent immersion into the healing power of generosity. This program features two artfully designed tracks: Luminous Bonds, curated for guests seeking meaningful connection with family and loved ones; and The Luxury of Solitude, an experience of spacious self-renewal for those navigating the holidays alone. Both tracks are infused with sensory rituals, mood-food cuisine, and contemplative practices—inviting guests into a season of depth, grace, and personal radiance.• The Winter Reset (January–February): A private, high-touch experience designed to move guests from resolution to evolution. Focusing on the unconscious blocks to transformation, this program blends strategic reflection, AI-enhanced goal setting, spa immersion, and intimate culinary experiences to help participants enter the new year with clarity, vitality, and grounded ambition.“Each seasonal immersion is an invitation to pause with purpose—offering the rare luxury of time, intention, and beautifully guided change,” said Neera Barot. “With limited availability and extraordinary attention to detail, Vitality Nexus delivers a new standard in regenerative hospitality. We’re also thrilled to see such a remarkable spike in interest and demand for our spa and wellness offerings — a testament to how deeply people are prioritizing their well-being and seeking out experiences that are both transformative and unforgettable.”Beyond individual transformation, Vitality Nexus also empowers organizations. Drawing on Dr. Pillay’s work with Fortune 500 executives, the platform helps leaders and teams cultivate resilience, elevate decision-making, and unlock long-term vitality — turning well-being into a measurable business advantage.Reservations for the inaugural Vitality Nexus seasonal immersions at Amrit Ocean Resort are now open. With intentionally limited spaces to ensure unmatched personalization and privacy, each program is a rare opportunity to step into a world where luxury meets science — and where your next chapter of vitality begins. To explore upcoming dates, bespoke packages, or corporate partnerships, visit the website For more information on Amrit Ocean Resort or to make reservations, visit amritocean.com or call 844-692-6748.###About Amrit Ocean ResortAmrit Ocean Resort (pronounced Ahm-rit, meaning “elixir of life” in Sanskrit) is a next generation luxury wellness resort in Florida spanning seven beachfront acres on Palm Beach County’s picturesque Singer Island. Merging Eastern principles with Western luxury, Amrit’s offerings are inspired by five pillars of wellness: mindfulness, nutrition, fitness, relaxation and sleep. The resort features 155 wellness-inspired guest rooms and the four-story, 103,000-square-foot revolutionary Amrit Wellness & Spa, known as the largest spa in Florida. This facility includes the Aayush Hydrothermal Experience, a 17,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor hydrotherapy circuit and the only one of its kind in the state; 25 treatment rooms; a 1,200-square-foot hammam; a salon; two retail stores; and a state-of-the-art fitness center complemented by six additional breakout studios for group fitness and wellness classes. Select wellness programs are supported by the Personal Wellness Support System (PWSS), a proprietary technology that provides personal wellness coaching before, during and after a guest’s stay. The property also features five wellness-inspired dining concepts, including TULĀ, the resort’s vegetable-forward, signature restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner; LALA, Amrit’s lobby lounge and bar; JEEVI, a grab-and-go lobby market and coffee shop; AYRE, Amrit’s ayurvedic-focused restaurant (coming soon); and Taaza, the resort’s beachside restaurant (coming soon). Amrit also boasts the largest private beach on Singer Island, with 300 feet of private shoreline. Additional amenities include a landscaped third-level pool with cabanas, daybeds and stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, plus over 10,000 square feet of event space with meeting and conference capabilities. www.amritocean.com

