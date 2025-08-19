Mobile SoC Market Trends to Witness Astonishing Growth is Projected to Reach USD 3 Billion by 2032

The mobile SoC market was valued at $0.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2023 to 2032.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Mobile SoC Market by Operating System and Core Type". The mobile SoC market was valued at $0.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2023 to 2032.

A system on chip (SoC) is a single-integrated circuit that consolidates diverse components of a computer or electronic system into a unified package. In the realm of smartphones, SoCs play a crucial role in furnishing the required computational power, graphics capabilities, connectivity, and other essential functions within a compact and energy-efficient framework. The amalgamation of multiple components onto a solitary chip enhances the overall efficiency, performance, and power management of smartphones.The fundamental components within a smartphone SoC typically include a central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), memory controllers, input/output interfaces, wireless communication modems, and specialized elements like image signal processors (ISPs) for camera functions. This integration reduces the dependence on separate chips, resulting in a more compact device with lower power consumption and cost.A primary function of smartphone SoCs is to optimize performance across a broad spectrum of applications, ranging from resource-intensive mobile games to multitasking and productivity activities. The inclusion of robust GPUs facilitates seamless graphics rendering, enriching the user experience in gaming and multimedia applications.Moreover, SoCs facilitate efficient power management, optimizing energy consumption based on the device's usage patterns. This is crucial for prolonging battery life, a critical factor in the design of modern smartphones. The integration of advanced modem technologies in system on chip design enables seamless connectivity, supporting various wireless standards like 4G LTE and 5G for fast and reliable data transfer.The mobile SoC industry is expected to witness notable growth in demand for mobile devices with enhanced capabilities and advanced features, and prioritize power efficiency for longer battery life. Moreover, increase in edge computing requires high-performance SoCs for AI inference, and growth in smartphone adoption in emerging markets offer untapped growth potential are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, rise in competition among mobile manufacturers results in pricing pressure limit the growth of the mobile SoC market.Some examples of advanced smartphone SoCs include Qualcomm's Snapdragon series, Apple's A-series chips, Samsung's Exynos series, and MediaTek's Dimensity series. These SoCs are designed to meet the increasing demands of modern smartphones, incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as AI accelerators for machine learning tasks, advanced camera processing capabilities, and support for high-refresh-rate displays. In recent years, there has been a focus on improving energy efficiency and AI capabilities within smartphone SoCs. For instance, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and Apple's A15 Bionic are examples of SoCs that continue to push the boundaries of performance and efficiency, showcasing the industry's commitment to innovation in mobile computing.

The mobile SoC market is analyzed by operating system, core type and region. On the basis of operating system, the mobile SoC market analysis is divided into android and iOS. In 2022, the android segment dominated the market, and it is expected to acquire a major market share by 2032. On the basis of core type, the market is divided into quad-core, octa core, hexa core, and others. In 2022, the octa core segment dominated the market, and it is expected to acquire a major market share by 2032.On the basis of region, the mobile SoC market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYThe global mobile SoC market size was valued at $577.9 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $2,987.7 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2023 to 2032.The android segment was the highest revenue contributor to the mobile SoC market growth.The octa core segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $326.8 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1,744.5 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 18.3%.Asia-Pacific was the highest mobile SoC market share, accounting for $242.7 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1,342.1 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 18.7%.The key players profiled in the report include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung, MediaTek Inc., HiSilicon (Huawei Technologies), NVIDIA Corporation, Unisoc (Shanghai) Technologies Co., Ltd., and NXP semiconductors. 