The Performance Lab Officially Launches, Bringing Next-Level Integrated Medical Care to Tampa

Every square foot of our facility has been designed to deliver exceptional care across physical rehabilitation, brain health, sports performance, diagnostics, and interventional treatment.

TPL is a groundbreaking medical and performance center delivering fully integrated care for musculoskeletal and brain health.

We’ve built something truly unique in Tampa: an advanced medical center that eliminates the barriers between diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.” — Hadi Shah, Director of Sports Medicine

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Performance Lab (TPL), a groundbreaking medical and performance center delivering fully integrated care for musculoskeletal and brain health, is proud to announce its official launch. Designed to provide patients with seamless access to cutting-edge diagnostics, interventional procedures, rehabilitation, and performance services under one roof, The Performance Lab offers a new model of care – where science, compassion, and innovation converge.At the heart of TPL’s mission is the belief that everyone deserves access to elite-level medical care – whether recovering from an acute injury, managing chronic pain, or striving to feel and perform at their absolute best."Having spent decades in healthcare leadership, I’ve seen what truly exceptional care requires – and it starts with removing the gaps between services,” said Debi Martoccio, Chief Operating Officer at The Performance Lab. “From my years leading hospitals to shaping patient care programs, I knew this facility had to combine clinical excellence with an environment where patients feel supported at every step. At TPL, every process, space, and interaction is designed to work in perfect alignment so our patients experience world-class care without barriers."Our multidisciplinary team includes board-certified physicians in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Sports Medicine, Internal Medicine, Brain Injury Medicine, Neurology, and Interventional Pain Medicine, complemented by an experienced team of chiropractic physicians and physical therapists. With leadership roles across major sports leagues, academic institutions, and national specialty councils, our healthcare providers bring decades of experience treating complex injuries, overseeing elite athletic care, and shaping clinical education."Every inch of this facility was created with purpose – to elevate what care looks like and how it’s delivered," said Hadi Shah, MD, Director of Sports Medicine at The Performance Lab. "We’ve built something truly unique in Tampa: an advanced medical center that eliminates the barriers between diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. Our mission is to make this elite level of care accessible to people who want to live without pain and perform at their highest level."Spanning multiple specialized suites within a state-of-the-art facility, TPL delivers exceptional, whole-body care in an environment built for healing and human potential. Our Tampa facility includes:• Rehabilitation Suite – An expansive space featuring specialized equipment such as microgravity treadmills and the Biodex system, optimized for comfort, precision, and outcome-based recovery.• Brain Health Suite (2,000+ sq ft) – Home to an interdisciplinary brain health team, this suite offers diagnosis, treatment, and optimization services for patients dealing with head trauma, cognitive challenges, or overall brain performance needs.• Imaging Suite – On-site imaging capabilities allow for faster diagnoses and enable truly collaborative care planning, reducing delays and streamlining treatment timelines.• Procedure Suite – Outfitted with top-tier medical technology, these advanced rooms support interventional pain management and diagnostic procedures, offering a safe, efficient, and patient-focused experience.• Performance Center (4,000+ sq ft) – This area integrates training and therapy with state-of-the-art equipment to support recovery, prevention, and performance optimization.• 20+ Exam & Treatment Rooms – Designed with patient dignity in mind, these rooms include features such as powered exam tables and wheelchair-accessible layouts, ensuring comfort for patients of all abilities.• Conference & Consultation Rooms – Private spaces that foster one-on-one consultations, progress reviews, and collaborative team planning for ongoing care.“I am privileged to be part of a project of such magnitude that is so focused on patients who suffer from brain injury. TPL's commitment to Brain Health and Research is extensive and we are thrilled to be bringing such a unique facility to serve not only the Greater Tampa Bay local Community but also patients from the broader state of Florida and the rest of the country,” said Marissa McCarthy, MD, Executive Director of Brain Health and Strategic Partnerships at The Performance Lab.As part of its launch, The Performance Lab will host a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 16, 2025, at 11:00 AM, bringing together local leaders, physicians, community partners, and press to experience the facility first-hand and meet the team behind the vision. The ribbon cutting will take place at the facility: 6920 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614.

