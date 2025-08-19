Crystal Flogerzi Rowley: Leading with Service, Innovation, and Heart in Advancing Veteran Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Las Vegas, Nevada - Crystal Flogerzi Rowley, a distinguished U.S. Air Force veteran and dedicated public servant, is currently making significant strides as a Senior Project Manager at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Since joining the VA in 2023, Ms. Rowley has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall experience for veterans, particularly those from underserved communities. Her strategic focus on data-driven service recovery and enterprise-level reporting has positioned her as a key player in driving positive change within the organization.In her current role, Ms. Rowley has successfully led an Agile Software DevOps team in piloting a new tool for annual reviews, which resulted in a remarkable 30% increase in the accuracy of the Human Resource Information System (HRIS) within just six months. Additionally, her collaboration with various stakeholders to develop an enterprise-wide workload management strategy has yielded a substantial 200% growth in mission readiness. Furthermore, her implementation of the VBA Exit Interview Data program has boosted participation rates by 25%, providing invaluable insights to senior VA leadership.Ms. Rowley’s educational journey has been both extensive and impressive. She began her academic pursuits at the Community College of the Air Force, earning an Associate of Science in Audiovisual Production Services from 1997 to 2000. She then advanced to the University of Portland, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology in 2003 while participating in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. Her commitment to education continued as she earned a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and Administration from Touro University Worldwide in 2005, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a perfect 4.0 GPA. In 2009, she completed a second Master of Arts degree in Psychology at Northcentral University, further solidifying her qualifications in human-centered design and project management.In addition to her academic credentials, Ms. Rowley has pursued several professional certifications that enhance her expertise. These include the Onward to Opportunity certification from the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, which she obtained in 2024, as well as the Forrester CX Pro Certification and Operational Customer Experience Management Level 1 Certification from Medallia, both achieved in 2020. These accomplishments reflect her ongoing commitment to professional development and lifelong learning.Before her current role, Ms. Rowley served as a human-centered designer at the VA from 2020 to 2023, where she spearheaded the VBA Women’s Benefits Experience Design Project. This pivotal initiative, which ran from 2020 to 2022, involved a comprehensive human-centered design process that addressed the specific needs of women veterans. A notable achievement from this project was the development of the My Journey workshop, which has since been adopted by the Disabled American Veterans Association and successfully piloted at their national convention in 2022.Ms. Rowley’s diverse career also includes positions as a program analyst and CAG action officer for the United States Air Force, as well as a veterans affairs benefits adviser for Yorktown Systems Group, Inc. Her earlier experiences include roles as a human factors psychology technician at the Federal Aviation Administration and various positions at Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service and Texas A&M Health Science Center. Her military service began in the U.S. Air Force, where she served as a Visual Information Specialist (Graphic Designer) enlisted member and later as a Force Support (Human Resources) officer.Throughout her impressive career, Ms. Rowley has remained guided by the principles of servant leadership and the ethos of "service before self," values that were instilled in her during her military service. As a proud disabled veteran herself, she is deeply committed to advocating for the needs of fellow veterans. Her passion for improving veteran lives through innovative solutions is matched by her dedication to fostering collaborative environments that empower teams to achieve exceptional results.In addition to her professional endeavors, Ms. Rowley is currently writing a book titled "Crystal Does It!" This work aims to explore the myriad experiences and fascinating individuals she has encountered throughout her journey, showcasing her insatiable curiosity and commitment to lifelong learning.From the flight line to the frontlines of veteran advocacy, Crystal Flogerzi Rowley has built a career defined by excellence, innovation, and an unwavering devotion to those who have served. Whether she’s modernizing systems, mentoring teams, or capturing stories for her upcoming book Crystal Does It!, Ms. Rowley’s work is powered by a rare blend of strategic vision and genuine compassion. For her, every project is more than a task—it’s a mission to ensure that every veteran feels seen, heard, and valued.Learn More about Crystal Rowley:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/crystal-rowley or through her website, https://crystalrowley.com/ About Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

