Developing Dallas Holdings & Valley Property Group Complete Their First Restoration and Renovation in East Texas Market

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developing Dallas Holdings LLC and Valley Property Group LLC Announce Strategic Partnership to Lead Real Estate Development in Palestine, Texas

Developing Dallas Holdings LLC (DDH), led by seasoned real estate investor and CEO Dave Redderson, has officially entered a strategic partnership with Valley Property Group LLC (VPG), headed by business development expert Brandon Howard, President of VPG. This collaboration marks a major milestone in the revitalization and growth of Palestine, Texas, with Valley Property Group managing all aspects of DDH’s development projects within the city.

With over 20 years of real estate industry experience in California, Dave Redderson brings deep investment expertise and vision to DDH’s expanding Texas portfolio. Brandon Howard, formerly based in California with two decades of experience in business development, management & ownership relocated to Texas in 2024 and has since established VPG as a dynamic force in the local market.

The partnership’s first major project, the historic restoration of 606 May Street, Palestine located in the South Side Historic District, will be completed and unveiled as the flagship rehab initiative of the joint venture. This property is the first of many developments currently in the pipeline that focus on breathing new life into Palestine’s historic neighborhoods while delivering value to both businesses, residents and investors.

Valley Property Group’s first project is 401 W Carolina St located in the North Side of the city between the 79 highway and 256 Loop. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood with neighbors who have been residents for 10-30 years, the income producing project is another high-ROI and solid rent to property value ratio of approx $1,000+ for every $100,000 in property value.

“Our goal is to enhance the historic charm of Palestine while creating strong investment opportunities,” said Redderson. “This partnership with Valley Property Group brings the local insight, boots-on-the-ground execution, and professional management that will ensure the long‑term success of our vision.”

Howard added, “We’re excited to align with DDH on this mission. Palestine is a hidden gem in East Texas, and we see tremendous potential in delivering both quality housing and turn‑key, cash‑flowing investments to buyers across the country.”

The initial capital raised to start this partnership has been close to $300,000 with an ARV of close to $500,000 between the partnership’s 2 projects. Our next phase is scaling and reducing costs of doing business and streamlining future developments.



🚨 Call to Action for Investors and Buyers

Interested in investing with high ROI, partnerships, or purchasing cash-flowing investment properties in Palestine’s growing real estate market?

🔗 Reach out for capital investment and turn-key rental properties with DDH at developingdallas.com

🔗 Explore real estate development and management with VPG at vpgtx.com



The fully restored historic 606 May St property is expected to be listed across all major real estate platforms, including Zillow, by September 2025.

The remodeled 401 W Carolina St property is expected to be listed across all major platforms by October 2025.

Contact Information

Brandon Howard

President

Valley Property Group LLC

brandon@vpgtx.com

www.vpgtx.com

Dave Redderson

CEO

Developing Dallas Holdings LLC

dave@developingdallas.com

www.developingdallas.com

