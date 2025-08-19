Civil Small Caliber Ammunition Market to Reach USD $8.02 Billion by 2029 at 3.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Civil Small Caliber Ammunition Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market size of civil small caliber ammunition has seen consistent expansion. This growth is expected to continue, with projections indicating a rise from $6.58 billion in 2024 to $6.86 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include the surged popularity of recreational shooting, stable growth of hunting tourism, heightened self-defense consciousness, development of shooting range facilities, and the expansion of law enforcement training programs.

A steady expansion is projected for the civil small caliber ammunition market over the upcoming years, with its value expected to reach $8.02 billion by 2029, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. This growth during the forecast period is associated with factors such as an increase in civilian firearm ownership, a surge in demand for personal safety, elevated involvement in shooting sports, expansion of hunting activities, and heightened governmental support for the legal use of firearms. Notable forecast period trends include progress in environmentally friendly ammunition, the incorporation of intelligent technologies in firearms, technological advancements enhancing bullet design, the emergence of lead-free ammunition, and advancements in production processes.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Civil Small Caliber Ammunition Market?

The civil small caliber ammunition market is projected to expand due to a growing enthusiasm for shooting sports. These competitive or leisure activities, which require the accurate and precise aiming and firing of firearms or airguns, are gaining popularity due to the increased availability of shooting ranges and training facilities to the public. Civil small caliber ammunition is ideal for these sports as it provides a low-recoil and affordable alternative, perfectly suited for newcomers and occasional shooters. It enhances the overall shooting experience by offering consistency, thereby motivating a larger number of people to take part in the sport. In 2024, a survey by the US-based trade association, National Shooting Sports Foundation Inc., revealed that target shooting with a handgun (16.9%), target shooting with a rifle (15.6%), and target shooting at an outdoor range (13.3%) were the favored choices of shooting sports among adults in 2022. Moreover, there was a 42% incline in new adult participants in shooting sports from 2020, making up 17% of the total participants in 2022. Therefore, the rising interest in shooting sports is acting as a catalyst for the growth of the civil small caliber ammunition market.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Civil Small Caliber Ammunition Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the civil small caliber ammunition market are concentrating on the incorporation of groundbreaking technologies, such as one-way luminescent technology, to increase visibility and precision in targeting during poor lighting situations. This type of technology, which illuminates in a single direction, enhances visibility without exposing the location of the shooter. For example, AMMO Inc., a manufacturer based in the US, released the Green Streak ammunition in July 2022, which utilizes this one-way luminescent technology. This non-incendiary technology uses a harmless composite that flash charges from the light ignited by gunpowder, allowing the shooter to see a visible path of the projectile and remain undetected by the target, making it advantageous in training, combat, and shooting ranges where flammable tracers are not allowed. The unique design minimizes heat production and mass loss during flight which increases the stability of the projectile and maintains a consistent impact point, proving to be beneficial for both civilians and professionals in the military and law enforcement sectors.

What Segments Are Covered In The Civil Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report?

The civil small caliber ammunition market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Handgun Ammunitions, Rifle Ammunitions, Other Types

2) By Type Of Bullet: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ), Soft Point (SP), Ballistic Tip, Fragile

3) By Application: Hunters, Competition, Entertainment, Defender, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Physical Merchants, Online Retailers, Direct Sales

5) By End-User: Recreation And Sport Shooting, Hunting, Law Enforcement Training, Alternatives

Subsegments:

1) By Handgun Ammunitions: 9 Millimeter (mm),.22 Long Rifle (LR),.380 Automatic Colt Pistol (ACP),.40 Smith And Wesson (S&W),.45 Automatic Colt Pistol (ACP)

2) By Rifle Ammunitions:.223 Remington (Rem),.308 Winchester (Win), 7.62 By 39 Millimeter (7.62×39mm), 5.56 By 45 Millimeter North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO),.30 Caliber, Model 1906, Springfield (.30-06 Springfield)

3) By Other Types: 12 Gauge (Ga) Shotgun Shells, 20 Gauge (Ga) Shotgun Shells, Tracer Rounds (TR), Blank Cartridges (Blank), Rimfire Ammunition (Rimfire), Black Powder Cartridges (BPC)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Civil Small Caliber Ammunition Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Civil Small Caliber Ammunition, North America was reported as the leading region for the previous year, 2024. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report includes data on the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

