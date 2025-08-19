Influence Society Hosts Executive Breakfast with Webflow and Firmdale Hotels to Explore AI’s Impact on Hospitality

Join us at Spring Place, NYC, Sept. 11, 2025

September 11 event for 2025 at Spring Place NYC brings together hospitality leaders to discuss how AI and digital strategy are shaping the guest experience.

AI is changing how guests discover, interact with, and remember brands. This event is about sharing what’s working now, what’s coming next, and how top hospitality brands can stay ahead.” — Sébastien Félix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society

Influence Society will host a breakfast for hospitality executives on September 11, 2025, at Spring Place in New York City. The forum will convene executives from across the industry for a focused morning session mixing AI, digital design, and guest experience. With speakers from Webflow, Firmdale Hotels, Hotel Hugo, and a surprise speaking guest,, the AI & the Art of Hospitality event will explore how emerging technologies and digital marketing are redefining the way hotels attract, engage, and retain guests.Set against the backdrop of Soho's Spring Place, the morning event is designed for hospitality executives, e-commerce leaders, and marketing professionals eager to understand how AI-driven tools and immersive digital experiences are reshaping this rather competitive landscape. From preparing hotel websites for AI-powered search to building emotionally resonant brand moments, the event will provide hands-on insights from global hospitality leaders already deploying these strategies."AI is changing how guests discover, interact with, and remember brands," said Sébastien Félix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society. "This event is about sharing what's working now, what's coming next, and how top hospitality brands can stay ahead."The speaker lineup includes Nick Hamdy, General Manager at The Warren Street Hotel (Firmdale Hotels); Guy Yalif, Chief Evangelist at Webflow; Rachel Yumon, Social Media & Marketing Manager at The Hotel Hugo ; Grégoire Bringardner, Head of Digital Marketing International at Influence Society; and Sébastien Félix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society. A special guest from a newly launched, buzz-worthy NYC hospitality venue will also join the panel. In addition to expert talks, guests will enjoy a networking breakfast overlooking Soho, offering a relaxed environment to connect with peers and innovators."This is more than a panel. Rather, it's a chance to rethink how we bring guests into our world," said Grégoire Bringardner, Head of Digital Marketing International at Influence Society. "From AI search optimization to digital-first branding, we're giving leaders the tools they need to stay relevant and drive direct bookings."The complimentary event runs from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM at 6 St Johns Lane, New York, and is tailored for hospitality professionals, including general managers, marketing directors, and e-commerce teams. Attendance is limited to maintain an intimate, high-value experience. More information and registration details can be found on Influence Society's website About Influence SocietyInfluence Society is a creative agency at the intersection of design, technology, and hospitality. Helping extraordinary hotels craft compelling brand narratives, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge digital strategies to shape the future of hospitality. Through visionary storytelling, innovative marketing, and deep industry expertise, the agency empowers hotels to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape.

