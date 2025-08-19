ICYMI: ICE Rescues 27 Victims Including 10 Children from Human Trafficking Ring

Five illegal aliens charged with conspiracy to engage in labor trafficking and sex trafficking at several hotel locations in Nebraska

WASHINGTON—Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) dismantled a violent, criminal illegal alien-run massive human trafficking ring in Nebraska. This illegal alien run trafficking operation was operating out of motels and eyebrow salons across the Omaha metro area.

On August 12, ICE rescued 27 victims, including 10 children under the age of 12, from horrific conditions and exploitation. Victims were crammed into cockroach infested rooms and trapped in squalor with no basic sanitation or safety. Children and adults were being sex trafficked, and the motel was also being used for drug trafficking operations.

“Our brave ICE law enforcement rescued these children and women who were being sexually exploited and trafficked,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow children and women to be victims of these heinous human trafficking rings. Our message to human traffickers is clear: we will dismantle your networks, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. That’s a promise.”

Five illegal aliens were charged for a range of federal violations that center around their alleged conspiracy to engage in labor trafficking, sex trafficking, and harboring of illegal aliens at several motel locations across the Omaha metro area and into central Nebraska. ICE has placed immigration detainers on all five Indian illegal aliens arrested to ensure they are not released back into the community after completion of their federal criminal charges. Those arrested include:

Kentakumar Chaudhari , a/k/a Ken Chaudhari

, a/k/a Ken Chaudhari Rashmi Ajit Samani , a/k/a Falguni Samani

, a/k/a Falguni Samani Amit Prahladbhai Chaudhari , a/k/a Amit

, a/k/a Amit Amit Babubhai Chaudhari , a/k/a Matt

, a/k/a Matt Maheshkumar Chaudhari, a/k/a Mahesh

Additionally, during this operation, ICE took 14 other illegal aliens into custody who were living alongside the trafficking victims. Among those detained were:

Guillermo Infante Arevalo , a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with a documented history of child endangerment, drug and firearm possession, and illegal reentry .

, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with a documented history of . Eudis Enrique Cuellar-Martinez , a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela with pending felony drug possession charges .

, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela with pending . Pablo Martinez Canas, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador with multiple prior removals from the U.S. and a criminal trespass charge.

All detained will remain in custody pending judicial proceedings and removal.

ICE and federal partners also seized over $565,000 in cash and illicit drugs and filed notices to prevent the sale of implicated motel properties.

DHS encourages Americans – of any age – with a commitment to public safety, national service, and upholding the rule of law to apply to join ICE today and help DHS remove the worst of the worst from our communities: join.ice.gov.