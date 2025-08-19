Digital Manufacturing Market Analysis: Regional Trends, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast, 2021 – 2030

The forecast period considered for the Digital manufacturing market is 2021 to 2030, wherein, 2020 is the base year, 2021 is the estimated year.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report on smart finance hardware market which states, “Digital Manufacturing Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Robotics, 3D Printing, Internet of Things (IoT), and Others), and Application (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Machinery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030”The global digital manufacturing market, valued at $276.5 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $1,370.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030. This rapid expansion is driven by enhanced efficiency, increased productivity, improved safety management, and solutions to labor shortages in manufacturing environments. However, challenges such as rising cybersecurity threats in connected devices may impede growth. Despite this, the increasing adoption of robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and other advanced technologies for optimizing resources and minimizing waste presents significant opportunities for market development.Download PDF Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12124 The report offers valuable information on the research methodology, market dynamics, significant market segments, major investment pockets, key market players, application areas, market size and share analysis, market forecast, and competitive analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the digital manufacturing market outlook.The analysis mentioned in the digital manufacturing report combines qualitative and quantitative information about the market's potential in the future, challenges, and risks related to the market. The study is based on a variety of credible explanations, including interviews with industry experts, reliable statistics, and provisional perception. Primary research is performed by contacting participants via phone calls, emails, formal interactions, professional networks, and referrals.What is Digital Manufacturing?Digital manufacturing refers to the use of integrated, computer-based systems to optimize manufacturing processes, from design and production to supply chain management. It encompasses technologies like IoT, AI, robotics, big data, and cloud computing to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and improve product quality. By enabling real-time data analysis and automation, digital manufacturing addresses challenges like labor shortages, safety risks, and operational inefficiencies, making it a cornerstone of Industry 4.0.As per the report, the global digital manufacturing market is expected to reach $1,370.3 billion by 2030, from $276.5 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.The prominent players operating in the global digital manufacturing market include SAP SE, Dassault Systèmes, Autodesk Inc., Siemens AG (Mentor Graphics Corporation), HEXAGON AB, Bestplant, DURR Group (Cogiscan), TATA Consultancy Services, Parametric Technology Corporation, ARAS Corporation. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.Furthermore, the report discusses segments and subsegments of the digital manufacturing market. It also discusses the major shareholder and fastest growing segments of each category. By component, the digital manufacturing market is fragmented into hardware, software, and services.By technology, it is categorized into robotics, 3D printing, internet of things (IoT), and others.By application, it is classified into automotive and transportation, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, industrial machinery, and others.Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis market analysis provides stakeholders with critical insights, including:Quantitative analysis of market segments, trends, and dynamics from 2020 to 2030.Identification of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping the market.Porter's Five Forces analysis to assess buyer and supplier dynamics.In-depth segmentation to pinpoint high-growth areas.Mapping of major countries by revenue contribution.Competitive analysis of key players and their strategies.Comprehensive regional and global market trends to inform strategic decisions. 