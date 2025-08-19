Recruiting Automation Software Market Driving Smarter Hiring with AI, Automation, and Data-Driven Recruitment

Recruiting Automation Software Market

Recruiting Automation Software Market to grow steadily through 2035 as manufacturers embrace AI-driven solution to overcome labor shortages & streamline hiring

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Recruiting Automation Software Market is projected to grow from USD 549.2 million in 2025 to USD 716.8 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. This growth reflects the accelerating demand for automated hiring solutions as manufacturers and enterprises seek to overcome labor shortages, optimize recruitment processes, and build resilient, future-ready workforces.

Addressing Manufacturers’ Critical Challenges

In today’s competitive environment, manufacturers are under mounting pressure to reduce time-to-hire, improve workforce quality, and strengthen compliance across geographies. Recruiting automation software is emerging as a core solution, automating repetitive functions such as candidate sourcing, resume screening, communication, and interview scheduling.

By leveraging AI-powered platforms, manufacturers can focus on strategic decision-making while ensuring a consistent candidate experience. This not only reduces recruitment bottlenecks but also mitigates risks associated with labor shortages and regulatory complexities.

Key Market Insights

Market Size (2025): USD 549.2 million

Forecast Value (2035): USD 716.8 million

CAGR: 2.7% (2025–2035)

Leading Deployment Type (2025): Cloud-Based (63.5%)

Key Growth Regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe

Top Players: Zoho Recruit, LinkedIn Talent, Indeed, SmartRecruiters, Entelo, Dice, Beamery, CareerBuilder, JobDiva, JazzHR, Greenhouse, Bullhorn, ZipRecruiter

Cloud-Based Platforms Drive Efficiency

Cloud-based solutions will account for 63.5% of revenue in 2025. Their dominance is attributed to scalability, cost reduction, and seamless integration with HRMS and ATS systems. For manufacturers, cloud-native recruiting automation platforms support distributed hiring teams, enable compliance with local labor laws, and deliver robust analytics for data-driven workforce planning.

Large Enterprises Lead Adoption

Large companies are forecasted to hold 58.2% market share in 2025. Their complex recruitment needs—spanning multiple regions and job roles—make automation a necessity. Manufacturers benefit from centralized hiring systems that provide AI-enabled candidate ranking, multilingual communication, and consistent employer branding across high-volume hiring cycles.

Gen Z Talent Reshaping Hiring Expectations

As Gen Z enters the workforce, efficient and technology-driven recruitment has become non-negotiable. Research shows 54% of Gen Z applicants abandon outdated processes, while 82% expect hiring to be completed within two weeks. Manufacturers that adopt automated recruiting platforms gain an advantage in attracting and retaining this digitally savvy generation.

Technological Advancements

AI-driven recruiting solutions are revolutionizing hiring workflows by eliminating bias in early candidate screening, improving analytics, and enabling predictive hiring strategies. Emerging tools such as conversational interfaces and candidate scoring systems further enhance engagement and help manufacturers secure the best-fit talent faster.

Recruiters using AI assistants report saving up to 16 hours per week, freeing resources to focus on skill assessment and candidate relationships—two critical factors for manufacturers competing in an evolving labor market.

Regional and Market Trends

North America & USA: Driving global demand, with the USA alone accounting for 35% of the market in 2024.

Europe: Emerging hub with 25.2% market share in 2024, driven by integration of social media recruiting and streamlined application processes.

On-Premise Solutions: Still preferred by organizations requiring greater control and tailored security, growing at a forecasted CAGR of 2.5% (2025–2035).

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are accelerating product innovation to meet manufacturers’ evolving needs. Recent developments include:

Fetcher raising USD 27 million in Series B funding (May 2025).

Flex (South Korea) raising USD 32 million in Series B to advance HR automation (Jan 2025).

Loxo launching next-gen AI-powered recruiting CRM (Aug 2024).

These advancements underscore the market’s strong momentum, with key players focusing on simplifying complex hiring processes and enabling real-time, data-driven recruitment decisions.

Looking Ahead

With labor shortages, compliance challenges, and generational workforce shifts reshaping the global talent market, recruiting automation software has become a mission-critical investment for manufacturers. Adoption of AI-powered platforms is not only streamlining hiring processes but also supporting scalable, cost-efficient growth.

As manufacturers look toward 2035, recruiting automation software will remain central to building resilient, agile, and competitive workforces worldwide.

